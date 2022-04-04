Covid, from the antibodies of the doctors of Bergamo a new hope for a cure

We are only at the beginning. And it will take years before we arrive at a real drug to be used on patients. But there are many interesting scientific and practical curiosities behind the story of an all-Italian research that has led to the development of a specific antibody which hopefully will be able to block the different variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. First, on the clinical front, if and when it arrives, it can be administered by inhalation. So in a simpler way. But what is most striking is the path that has allowed us to arrive at this potential remedy, developed by Labio 4.0 researchers of Pomezia and the University of Rome Tor Vergata. In fact, the antibody was obtained from the blood of the doctors of the Bergamo hospital who contracted the infection during the emergency of the pandemic.

An Italian research

Ten doctors and health workers from the Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo are the real “protagonists” of this research story. And from their availability, the all-Italian study that he describes started effective inhalable human antibody fragments against Sars-CoV-2, published in Molecular Therapy. The research is the result of the work of a group of researchers from the multipurpose research and development center Labio 4.0 Marino Golinelli in Pomezia of the Italian company Alfasigma and the Department of Biology of the University of Rome Tor Vergata. Everything, as mentioned, starts from Bergamo.

“We were in contact with the Bergamo hospital for cancer projects and during the pandemic they asked us to try to find solutions – is the story of Rita De Santis and Olga Minenkova of the Biotechnology laboratory in Pomezia. We have thus received ten blood donations from doctors and health workers who survived Covid-19each with a different disease history “.

At this point the collaboration with the University also begins. “We have provided Alfasigma’s Biotechnology group with a useful reagent for the expression of Spike protein of Sars-CoV-2 that we had just obtained from China and selected the most effective antibodies in blocking the entry of the virus into human cells – explains Maria Gabriella Santoro, professor of Virology at the Tor Vergata University of Rome ”.

At that point, the start of studies. The three donors who had developed one were identified immune response most effective against the virus, the researchers then used their blood to isolate genes that code for antibodies. “We have thus identified six antibodies capable of neutralizing the Spike protein, preventing the virus from entering the cells – continue the researchers. In mice infected with the pseudovirus, the infection was no longer measurable after 48 hours from the administration of the antibody while in mice that had not received the antibody or had received an inactive antibody used as a control, the infection continued to increase ” .

What synthetic mini-antibodies do

As mentioned, we are only at the beginning. But the hope is obviously there. In the study published in Molecular Therapy, these synthetic “mini-antibodies” were studied for their properties to inhibit the binding of the virus to cells and for its ability to counteract virus infection in both cellular and animal models. “The study in fact – explains Santoro – shows that this antibody recognizes a portion of the Spike which is essential for the virus to enter cells. It would thus be able to contrast, even at very low doses, all the variants of the Spike known at the time of the study and the infection in the airways by administration in the nasal cavities. Our competitive advantage lies in the fact that we have selected only the strongest and most resistant antibodies, which are therefore suitable for use in aerosols. The possibility of such easy administration, compared to intravenous administration, and the effectiveness at very low doses is revolutionary because it would allow a sort of “self-management” of the patient with a reduction in hospital costs as well “. On the practical front, we must not be in a hurry, in any case, even if the pandemic could accelerate the study and validation times of the potential drug. The efficacy results are now awaited also on the Omicron variant. The premises for the future are positive.