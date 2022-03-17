Covid, from the green pass to the quarantine: all the news from 1 April in 10 questions and answers

Listen to the audio version of the article

The road is drawn. The government has approved the new decree with the schedule of the easing of the anti Covid restrictions in view of the return to normal. From 1 May the green pass will be substantially archived. And indoor masks should also be abolished, unless extended. We therefore enter another phase, to leave behind all the restrictions due to the pandemic, with two main objectives: “to reopen the economy” and “to limit the experience of distance learning”, as explained by Prime Minister Mario Draghi . But let’s see the main news in 10 questions and answers.

In which places and from when will the green pass no longer be necessary?

From 1 April no type of green pass will be required (neither basic nor reinforced) to eat or have a coffee at an outdoor table as well as for sports activities, always outdoors. There is no green pass even to access shops and commercial activities, public offices, post offices, banks. Free access also to indoor museums. In addition to local public transport such as subways, buses or trams (where however the Ffp2 mask will continue to be mandatory).

Where and from when will the basic green pass be needed?

From 1st to 30th April the basic green pass will be enough to access canteens; public competitions; public and private training courses; face-to-face visual interviews with inmates and inmates, inside prisons for adults and minors. Among the outdoor activities, the basic green pass (ie a negative buffer is sufficient) remains mandatory “for public participation in sporting events and competitions”. So it will be used to go to the stadium or attend a concert. Obligation of a basic green pass also for long-distance transport: (airplanes, ships, high-speed and intercity trains, scheduled buses)

Will there be limited outdoor places from 1 April?



No. From 1 April the presence of fans in Italian stadiums returns to 100%, up to now at 75%. In the open air, more generally, the limited capacity of the public will expire from 1st April. Open-air discos (now 75%) will be able to work at full capacity. Capacity limits remain for indoor sports halls and discos

Until when and where is the Super Green Pass mandatory?



The Super Green Pass will remain mandatory, until April 30, only indoors, to eat in restaurants, to enter wellness centers, game rooms, discos, cinemas, theaters, concerts, indoor swimming pools, to participate in conferences and indoor sporting events, as well as parties resulting from civil or religious ceremonies (baptisms, communions, weddings), always indoors. However, it has been decided to stop the reinforced green pass for foreign tourists in restaurants, as of April 1st. And for tourists, Minister Garavaglia would have also snatched the possibility of eating indoors at the restaurant with the simple Green Pass.