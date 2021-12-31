Covid, from today in Italy in force new rules on quarantine for vaccinated, Lombardy, Piedmont, Lazio and Sicily yellow from Monday

“Everything points to that this variant will have become largely dominant around mid-January. Currently the field is competing with the Delta variant, with respect to which it is much more transmissible but we await more solid data to understand if it is less dangerous in causing serious illness and requiring hospitalization. However, we know that three doses of the vaccine, while not completely protecting against infection, avoid the complications of Covid. If there had not been vaccines, today we would be in a dramatic situation ”. He doesn’t use half measures Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and spokesperson for the Scientific Technical Committee, in describing in an interview with Corriere della Sera, the emergency Omicron which shocked Europe just when the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to vaccines, seemed to be coming to an end.

Brusaferro defends the measures launched by the government, while opens to a further shortening of the four months scheduled today between the second and third dose of the vaccine, because “The doubling time of Omicron-related cases is 2-3 days compared to Delta’s 4-5. Very significant difference “. On the measures, in fact, he affirms instead that “the easing of the quarantine for people vaccinated with the greatest coverage (three doses or two if 120 days have not passed) and who have contacts with positive subjects, appeals to common sense in manage our behaviors “. Common sense to which he also appeals to invite parents to vaccinate their children: “I hope that during these holidays the parents, following the instructions of the pediatricians, take the children to the vaccination centers. It is important to keep them safe from the risk of Covid. The resumption of the school is imminent and it is good that the little ones can return to the benches well equipped even against the virus

To alarm Brusaferro, above all, are the parties and gatherings: “Avoid overcrowded places, especially indoors. Better to meet only if “equipped” with a vaccine. Remember to always ventilate the rooms, in any case, opening the windows from time to time, and to use masks when recommended. My wish: the situation is complex, but we can look forward to a more peaceful 2022 ”.