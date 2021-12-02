Covid, from today in Sicily an obligation to wear a mask even outdoors and a tampon for those arriving from abroad

The new ordinance of the Sicilian Region is launched today with further prevention measures in view of the Christmas holidays to counter the spread of Covid, also in the Omicron variant. The text signed by President Nello Musumeci, and adopted following the report of the Department of Health, will be valid until next December 31st.

Among the main innovations is the obligation to wear a mask even outdoors: all citizens over the age of 12 must wear a mask in all public places and open to the public. The authorities responsible for maintaining public order will ensure compliance with the law, including through the application of the sanctions provided for by law.

The new ordinance also extends the obligation to swab in Sicilian ports and airports to passengers arriving from the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, the State of Israel, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Turkey.

Currently, the check is already provided for those who come from, or have stayed or transited in the 14 days prior to departure, from Great Britain, Germany, the United States, Malta, Portugal, Spain, France, Greece, the Netherlands. Passengers arriving from countries for which there is no mandatory swab can still request to be subjected to the test directly at the airport and free of charge. Subjects who arrived in Sicily in the ten days prior to the entry into force of the ordinance must contact the Department of Prevention of the territorially competent Asp and their general practitioner to be subjected to a molecular swab.

And, again, monitoring the activity of regional laboratories to increase the sequencing of the variants of the virus. The ordinance aims to ensure adequate epidemiological surveillance in all the provinces of the island. To do this, the Department for Strategic Planning and the Department for Health Activities and Epidemiological Observatory (Dasoe) of the Department of Health will carry out a survey of the Sicilian laboratories capable of sequencing the variants of the virus and will coordinate their activity, with the ‘goal of progressively increasing the number of swabs sequenced in Sicily.

Finally, migrants who reach the Sicilian territory, at the end of the quarantine period, will be subjected to the obligation of the molecular swab.

