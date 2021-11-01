Covid: from today Israel reopened to vaccinated tourists – Chronicle

Israel has reopened its national borders to tourists vaccinated or cured of Covid from today, closed since March 2020. A reopening postponed numerous times due to the various waves of pandemics that have affected the country.

The decision is a shot in the arm to restart the tourism sector that has been stopped for more than a year not only due to the closure of borders but also due to internal restrictions. At the moment Israel seems to have stopped the fourth wave of the infection also thanks to the third vaccination: in the past 24 hours the new cases according to the data of the Ministry of Health have been 472 out of 70,204 tests with a positive rate of 0.68%. Severe cases are falling sharply, adding up to 219. To date, Israelis vaccinated with the third dose are just under 4 million.