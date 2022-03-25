Covid, from vaccination obligation to masks, what changes for the school. Reopening Decree in the Official Gazette. TEXT [PDF]

The “Reopenings” decree law has been published in the Official Gazette with all the indications regarding the easing of the measures. The provision comes into force on Friday 25 March.

Decree-Law 24 March 2022, n. 24: Urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, as a consequence of the cessation of the state of emergency.

The Covid-19 state of emergency will end on March 31. The decree preserves, until 31 December 2022, the necessary operational and prompt reaction capacity of the structures during the phase of gradual return to the ordinary.

For this purpose, one or more ordinances may be adopted that contain derogatory measures that take into account the progress of the epidemic, identified in compliance with the general principles of the legal system and the rules of the European Union, with limited effectiveness until 31 December. 2022.

The path for the gradual return to the ordinary involves some steps

end of the system of colored zones

gradual overcoming of the green pass

elimination of precautionary quarantines

Vaccination obligation

The vaccination obligation for compulsory categories, for categories of public workers exposed to the risk of contagion (school, university, defense, etc.) and for those over 50 remains in force until June 15, 2022.

Obligation to vaccinate teachers and Ata, remains in force until June 15, 2022. The default used for support activities to schools. REOPENING DECREE [PDF]

For school staff the act of ascertaining the non-compliance requires the school manager to use the defaulting teacher in support activities for the school institution.

Until 30 April 2022, the personnel who have the obligation to vaccinate – without prejudice to the sanctioning regime referred to in Article 4-sexies – will be able to access the workplace and upon request exhibit one of the C19 green certificates for vaccination, recovery or test (so-called green pass base).

From 1 April 2022 until the end of the lessons of the school year 2021/2022, the school managers provide for the replacement of non-vaccinated teaching and educational staff through the assignment of fixed-term contracts which are resolved by law when the replaced subjects, having fulfilled the vaccination obligation, regain the right to carry out the didactic activity.

For health workers and nursing homes, the vaccination obligation is extended to 31 December 2022.

School

Kindergartens – Early childhood education services

In the presence of at least four cases among the pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in the presence and teachers, educators and children over the age of six use the FFP2 masks for ten days from the last contact with a positive subject. In the event of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular antigen test or a homemade antigen test with a special kit should be performed. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Primary, lower secondary, upper secondary and vocational education and training systems

In the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the pupils, the activities continue in the presence and for the teachers and for pupils who are over six years of age, the use of FFP2 masks is foreseen for ten days from the last contact with a positive subject. In the event of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular or home-made antigen test must be carried out with a special kit (in this case it is self-certified).

Isolation

Pupils in primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and the vocational education and training system, in isolation due to Covid infection, can follow school activities in the integrated digital teaching method accompanied by specific medical certification attesting the health conditions of the pupil. To be re-admitted to class you need a rapid or molecular antigen test with negative result.

Other general measures

It is mandatory to use respiratory protective devices of a surgical type, or of greater protective efficacy, with the exception of children up to six years of age, for persons with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the aforementioned devices and for carrying out sports activities; it is recommended to respect an interpersonal safety distance of at least one meter except that

the structural-logistical conditions of the buildings do not allow it; in any case, the prohibition to enter or remain in school premises remains in place if positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection or if respiratory symptoms and body temperature exceed 37.5 °. Trips are back, that is, the possibility of carrying out educational outings and educational trips, including participation in sporting events.

Gradual elimination of the green pass

From 1 to 30 April 2022, access to the following services and activities is allowed throughout the country only to subjects with one of the COVID-19 green certifications for vaccination, healing or testing, the so-called basic green pass:

a) canteens and continuous catering on a contractual basis;

b) catering services carried out at the counter or at the table, indoors, by any establishment, with the exception of catering services in hotels and other accommodation facilities reserved exclusively for customers staying there;

c) public competitions;

d) public and private training courses;

e) face-to-face visual interviews with detainees and inmates in prisons for adults and minors;

f) public participation in shows open to the public, as well as in sporting events and competitions, which take place outdoors.

The same certifications are required for the use of public transport.

The decree also provides for a gradual reduction of the need to use the reinforced green pass.

The decree also establishes:

Head of Civil Protection : cessation of emergency powers and attribution of powers to manage the return to normalcy

: cessation of emergency powers and attribution of powers to manage the return to normalcy Extraordinary commissioner for the implementation and coordination of measures to contain and combat the epidemiological emergency COVID-19: a Unit has been set up for the completion of the vaccination campaign and for the adoption of other measures to combat the pandemic, which will coordinate with the Ministry of Health. From 1 January 2023 the Ministry of Health takes over the functions.

Respiratory protective devices

Until April 30, 2022 it is done obligation to wear i protection devices of the respiratory tract of type FFP2 in the following cases:

a) for access to the following means of transport and for their use:

1) aircraft engaged in commercial passenger transport services;

2) ships and ferries used for interregional transport services;

3) trains used in inter-regional, Intercity, Intercity Night and High Speed ​​passenger rail transport services;

4) buses used for passenger transport services, with an undifferentiated offer, carried out on the road continuously or periodically on a route that connects more than two regions and with pre-established itineraries, timetables, frequencies and prices;

5) buses used for rental services with driver;

6) means used in local or regional public transport services;

7) means of school transport dedicated to primary, lower and upper secondary school students;

b) for access to cable cars, cable cars and chairliftswhen used with the closure of the screen domes, for tourist-commercial purposes and also when located in ski areas;

c) for the shows open to the public which take place indoors or outdoors in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment and live music venues and other similar venues, as well as for sporting events and competitions.

Until 30 April 2022 in all indoor places other than those mentioned above and with the exception of private homes, it is mandatory, throughout the national territory, to wear respiratory protection devices. Same obligation in ballrooms, discos and similar places, indoors with the exception of the dance time.

All references

