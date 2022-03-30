Covid, from vaccination obligation to masks: what is planned for the school from 1 April. GUIDE

We summarize what has been decided by the government regarding the easing of measures to combat Covid-19.

The Covid-19 state of emergency will end on March 31. The decree preserves, until 31 December 2022, the necessary operational and prompt reaction capacity of the structures during the phase of gradual return to the ordinary.

The general safety rules

Masks

Stay the obligation of use of surgical masks (or of greater protective efficacy), except for children up to six years of age and for people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of masks. The device must also be worn on means of transport and on school means of transport (type Ffp2 until 30 April 2022). The mask it should not be worn instead during sports activities.

Spacing

It is recommended the respect for the safety distance interpersonal of at least one meterunless the structural-logistical conditions of the buildings do not allow it.

Educational trips and school trips are back

It will be possible to play educational outings And educational tripsincluding participation in sporting events.

Management of positive cases

Kindergartens – Early childhood education services

In presence of at least four cases of positivity between pupils and pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in presence and for teachers and educators, as well as for girls and boys over the age of six, the use of the Ffp2 masks is foreseen for ten days from the last contact with the positive subject.

In if symptoms appear, it is mandatory to perform an antigen test (rapid or self-administered) or a molecular test. If you are still symptomatic, the test should be repeated on the fifth day following the date of the last contact. In this case the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Primary, lower secondary, upper secondary and vocational education and training systems

In presence of at least four cases of positivity between pupils and pupils, the activities continue in presence and for teachers and students over six years of age the use of the Ffp2 masks is foreseen for ten days from the last contact with the positive subject.

In if symptoms appear, it is mandatory to perform an antigen test (rapid or self-administered) or a molecular test. If you are still symptomatic, the test should be repeated on the fifth day following the date of the last contact. In this case the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Integrated digital teaching

Pupils and pupils of primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and the vocational education and training system, in isolation due to Covid infection, they can follow the school activity in the mode of integrated digital teaching at the request of families or of the adult pupil accompanied by specific medical certification certifying the health conditions of the pupil. Readmission to class is subject to the sole demonstration of having carried out a antigen test rapid or molecular with outcome negative.

Vaccination obligation also concerns the booster dose

The vaccination obligation therefore continues to concern the primary vaccination cycle and the subsequent booster dose. The booster dose must be carried out within the terms of validity of the COVID-19 green certifications provided for by article 9, paragraph 3, of the decree-law of 22 April 2021, n. 52, converted by the law of 17 June 2021.

Sanction of 100 euros for non-compliance with the obligation

Non-fulfillment of the vaccination obligation involves the application of the sanctions pursuant to art. 4-sexies of the decree-law 44/2021 (pecuniary administrative sanction of 100 euros).

Who is excluded from the vaccination obligation

According to the ministerial note, the vaccination obligation is excluded only in case of ascertained danger to health, in relation to specific clinical conditions documented, certified by your general practitioner or by the vaccinator, in compliance with the circulars of the Ministry of Health regarding exemption from anti SARS-CoV vaccination- 2. In such cases, vaccination can be omitted or deferred.

Carrying out the work performance

Only for teaching and educational staff, art. 4-ter.2 of decree-law 44/2021, likewise introduced by decree-law 24 of March 24, 2022, also known as a detailed discipline with regard to the performance of the work performance.

In fact, in paragraph 2, it is foreseen that for teaching and educational staff “Vaccination is an essential requirement for the carrying out of educational activities in contact with pupils by the obliged parties”.

Failure to comply with the vaccination obligationascertained according to the procedure referred to in paragraph 3 of the same article, “Requires the head teacher to use the defaulting teacher in support activities for the institution scholastic “.

Furthermore, the following paragraph 4 establishes that “The school managers and the heads of the institutions referred to in paragraph 1, from 1 April 2022 until the end of the lessons of the school year 2021/2022, replace the non-vaccinated teaching and educational staff through the award of contracts to fixed term which are resolved by law when the replaced subjects, having fulfilled the vaccination obligation, reacquire the right to carry out teaching activities “.

Therefore, starting from 1 April 2022, the effects of the suspension measures for teaching and educational staff ceased pursuant to the previous legislation for non-compliance with the vaccination obligation.. Said personnel may be used for normal teaching activities only if they have fulfilled the vaccination obligation, while, in the event of persistent non-compliance, they will have to be replaced according to the procedures set out in the aforementioned paragraph 4.

The duties of unvaccinated school staff

The teaching and educational staff who do not comply with the vaccination obligation may be employed in the performance of all the other functions falling within their duties, such as, by way of example, the activities also of a collegial nature, planning, planning, research, evaluation, documentation, updating and training.

To the personnel in question apply, until June 15, 2022 or until the date of fulfillment of the vaccination obligationthe current regulatory and contractual provisions governing the work performance of teaching and educational staff declared temporarily unsuitable for teaching.

The resources for the emergency

With the decree published on 21 March last, 30 million have been foreseen to be allocated to schools to continue with the purchase of masks and hygiene material, consumables related to the emergency.

The staff for the emergency

The staff is extended, based on the law decree published on 21 March 2022, until the end of the lessonsor no later than June 15, 2022, except for state preschools in which the deadline is extended until June 30, 2022.

Until April 30, it will be possible to access educational institutions only by showing the so-called ‘basic’ green pass (vaccination, recovery or test).

