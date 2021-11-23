Covid, full resuscitation in Germany. “We cannot rule out the lockdown” – Foreign

Rome, 23 November 2021 – The situation is increasingly critical Covid in Germany. The pandemic is sailing at over 45,000 cases a day, i dead add up by the hundreds, the incidence reaped record after record and intensive care, at least in some regions, is on the verge of collapse. The government is studying further restrictions, going today not to exclude the lockdown. And while the pressure on hospitals continues to grow in the Netherlands, so much so that it has begun to transfer Coronavirus patients to Germany, the United Statesmeanwhile, they urge Americans not to travel to the Teutonic country.

But the situation remains critical across Europe. In Austria the bishops asked a Pope francesco from postpone the visit, while also in Slovakia a possible is not excluded lockdown three weeks. And so is theWHO to sound the alarm: it is probable that by March the threshold will be exceeded two million dead for Covid.









The latest data register a new one record of the weekly incidence rate of infections in Germany. According to the Robert Koch Institute, today there are 399.8 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, up from 312.4 yesterday. In the last 24 hours they have been detected 45,326 cases and 309 deaths, for a total of 5,430,911 infections and 99,433 deaths respectively from the beginning of the pandemic. "The situation in some German states is really dramatic," says the German health minister, Jens Spahn, interviewed by the radio station DLF. "We cannot exclude any measure, including lockdown "he adds. And again: "There are many more patients and intensive care is full and this does not only concern patients with Covid-19". Yesterday Spahn he had issued shocking statements: "By winter everyone will be vaccinated, cured or dead".

According to the numbers, 3,845 intensive care beds are occupied across the country. Currently i free seats in Berlin they are 8.1%, 8.8% in Saxony and 9.4% in Bavaria. "We have to transfer patients, the intensive care units are full – says Spahn -. Anyone who has a heart attack or an accident in these regions has a lot of difficulty in receiving good care".









Meanwhile, the USA advise against travel to Germany and Denmark. For both countries the alert level has risen to 4 which means ‘do not travel’. For Berlin, the alert also concerns the attacks. “Terrorist groups continue to plan possible attacks in Germany,” the US warning reads, “terrorists can attack with little or no warning targeting tourist resorts, transportation hubs, markets and shopping malls, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, airports and other public areas “.

L'Holland began to transfer patients suffering from Coronavirus in Germany to try to relieve the pressure on hospitals, after the increase in cases and hospitalizations due to the fourth wave. One patient was transferred by ambulance from Rotterdam to Bochum this morning, and another will follow the same procedure in the afternoon, according to Dutch health authorities. Currently, the occupancy rate of Dutch hospitals is at its highest since May. The German hospitals offered 20 beds. Yesterday 470 of the 1,050 Dutch ICUs were occupied by Covid patients and hospitals are reducing normal care and treatments, such as heart operations and cancer-related interventions.









Delicate moment also in France, where yesterday Prime Minister Jean Castex was positive at Covid, who had not seen President Macron since last Wednesday. Interior ministers Gérald Darmanin, Sport, Roxana Maracineanu and Tourism Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne tested negative for the swab. Undersecretary for European Affairs Clément Beaune was also negative, in solitary confinement after having accompanied Castex yesterday to Brussels. The Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander de Croo, who had met Castex, and four ministers of his government in solitary confinement awaiting the test.

THE bishops Austrians, given the current pandemic situation in Austria, they asked Pope Francis to postpone imminent again visit 'ad limina' of the Bishops' Conference in Rome. "Since the situation in Austria is very tense due to the fourth lockdown, we Bishops now want to be with the people as a sign of solidarity in the country ", the president of the Austrian Bishops' Conference, Mons. Franz Lackner, told Kathpress. A Vatican decision is expected shortly: the visit to the episcopate is scheduled for The current renunciation, the prelates explained, is "a sign of solidarity with all those who, as convalescents or vaccinated, currently have to do a lot to find together a way out of a potentially lethal pandemic".









It does not rule out a possible three-week lockdown Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger who is “intensely” considering the hypothesis. In Slovakia infections are rising, the vaccination rate is below the EU average. Former Prime Minister Robert Fico publicly denounced the use of masks and participated in protests against the measures imposed to contain the infections.

“We can predict that there will be high or extreme pressure on hospital beds in 25 European countries and high or extreme pressure on intensive care units in 49 of the 53 countries between now and March 1, 2022.” It is the alarm raised by theWHO which provided that the total deaths will exceed 2.2 million by spring next year. To reverse this trend, explains the WHO, and to be able to “live with the virus”, it is necessary to take an approach “vaccine plus “, ie take the standard vaccines and the booster.

The good news comes fromAustralia, where the restrictions will be relaxed from December. Work is also being done to encourage the return of foreign students to the country and thus make up for the shortage of manpower. In South Korea face-to-face teaching is back, the first time since the start of the pandemic. Pupils will return to class in kindergarten, primary and secondary schools.








