Covid: Fvg, drop in infections and intensive care, 5 deaths – Chronicle

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, 11 MAR – Today in Fvg on 4,924 molecular swabs 234 new infections have been detected (4.75%). Furthermore, 5,780 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 406 cases (7.02%) were detected. The number of people hospitalized in intensive care is down to 10, while there are 150 patients hospitalized in other departments. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi. The most affected group is 40-49 years (16.88%); today there are 5 deaths, of people aged between 50 and 88 years. The total number of deaths is 4,824, of which: 1,181 in Trieste, 2,297 in Udine, 918 in Pordenone and 428 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 292,431, the clinically healed 192, the people in isolation are 17,322.



Since the beginning of the pandemic in Fvg, a total of 314,929 people have been positive, of which: 68,348 in Trieste, 130,445 in Udine, 76,099 in Pordenone, 35,419 in Gorizia and 4,618 from outside the region. The total number of positive cases was reduced by 2 units.



With regard to the regional health system, positive results were found in the Giuliano Isontina university health authority, in Central Friuli, in Western Friuli; in the Irccs Cro of Aviano; in the Irccs Burlo Garofolo.



With regard to residences for the elderly, 22 guests and 19 operators were infected. (HANDLE).

