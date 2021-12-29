Covid: Gb expert, with Omicron virus weakens – World

(ANSA) – LONDON, DECEMBER 28 – With the Omicron variant, Covid “is not the same disease as it was a year ago” and the high mortality rates in the United Kingdom are “now history”. This was stated by one of the leading British immunologists, Sir John Bell, a professor at Oxford University and a government consultant, according to whom a weakening of the coronavirus is increasingly emerging. For the scientist, although hospitalizations have increased in recent weeks as Omicron spreads rapidly in the population, the disease “appears to be less severe and many people spend a relatively short time in hospital”.



In addition, fewer patients require high-flow oxygen therapies.



His indications are in line with the British government’s decision not to introduce new anti-Covid restrictions in England between now and the end of the year, unlike what other ‘nations’ of the United Kingdom have done.



While other scientists have expressed themselves differently, criticizing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “rash” choice and sounding an alarm on the National Health Service (NHS) increasingly under pressure for hospitalizations. (HANDLE).

