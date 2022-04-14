Covid, GB first country to approve the Valneva vaccine

MHRA, the UK drug agency, has approved the use of the Covid vaccine developed by the French-Austrian biotech company Valneva. The UK’s independent medicines regulatory authority is the first in the world to approve this vaccine which becomes the sixth in total to have been granted an authorization by the same body. The approval, reads an official note released by the British government, “was granted after the Valneva vaccine against Covid-19 was found to comply with the required safety, quality and efficacy standards”.

The type of vaccine

The Valneva vaccine, the note continues, is also the first inactivated Covid vaccine to gain regulatory approval in the UK. With this type of vaccine, experts explain, the virus is grown in the laboratory and then rendered completely inactive so that it cannot infect cells or replicate in the body but can still trigger an immune response against the Sars-Cov-2 virus. It is a process that “is already widely used in the production of influenza and polio vaccines”.

Approved for people between the ages of 18 and 50

As reported by Dr. June Raine, managing director of MHRA, the approval of the Valneva vaccine “follows a rigorous review based on the safety, quality and efficacy of the product thanks to expert advice from the government’s independent scientific advisory body. or the Commission on Medicinal Products for Human Use “. Professor Munir Pirmohamed, president of the same Commission, stated that the group of experts he coordinated “has carefully examined the available evidence and, for this reason, we are pleased to say that we have found that the risk / benefit ratio is positive. The vaccine is approved for use in people between the ages of 18 and 50, with the first and second doses being taken at least 28 days apart. ” Each type of vaccine, the government note then concludes, has a different pattern of antibody response over time. As for the Valneva vaccine, “two doses are needed before a significant antibody response can be increased”. This means, it continues, that “citizens must be informed that protection will begin only after two doses”. The storage temperature of the Valneva vaccine (2 ° C to 8 ° C) is “similar to that of a domestic refrigerator, which makes it appropriate for use in countries where storage at very low temperatures is not possible” , the experts conclude.