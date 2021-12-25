Covid Gb today, Johnson and Jesus’ message: “Get vaccinated”

An invitation to do not hesitate to undergo the anti-Covid vaccination – a “wonderful” gift for families, “invisible and priceless” – in this year’s Christmas message from Boris Johnson, which recalls the teachings of Jesus. The British Prime Minister, with the Christmas tree behind him, praises how many they decide to get vaccinated “not just for ourselves, for ourselves, but for friends, family, for everyone we meet“and” this is after all the teaching of Jesus “, that” we should love our neighbor as ourselves “.

In the video message, released on Twitter, the premier explains that he cannot say, “after two years”, that the pandemic is over because “Omicron is on the rise”, with an acknowledgment of the work of the NHS staff, of all those who they are engaged in the “incredible vaccination campaign”, and the invitation to undergo tests and to be very careful when meeting with the elderly and the vulnerable. “Even if in theory the time to buy gifts is running out – he insists – there is still one wonderful thing that you can give to your family and to the whole country, and is to give the injection, be it the first or second or the ‘booster’“.

Yesterday in the United Kingdom there was a new worrying record of Covid-19 cases with 119,789 infections.