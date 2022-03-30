Covid, General Petroni will replace Commissioner Figliuolo

Listen to the audio version of the article

From 1 April the general Francesco Figliuolo he is no longer the special commissioner for the Covid-19 emergency. He ends, in fact, the state of emergency, extended this year by three months after having already assumed its end to 31 December last year. In place of the commissioner structure, a “Crisis Unit” was created at the Prime Minister’s Office. It will have the task of transferring roles, skills and functions from extraordinary management to ordinary ministerial procedures, in charge of the health department as is natural for this matter.

General Petroni in place of Figliuolo



Tommaso Petroni, Brigadier General of the Army, specialty Tramat (weapon of transport and materials), will take the place of Figliuolo. The appointment with the signature of Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrived on Wednesday 30 March. Petroni is already the head of logistics at the Covid-19 commissioner. The choice of him, therefore, is based on the principle of continuity despite the end of the emergency. In fact, the constant functionality of the procedures activated so far must be ensured. Not just vaccines. Figliuolo managed the contracts for all Covid-19 drugs and devices such as masks. The strengthening of the hospital network. The administration of the warehouses. The strategic hub in Pratica di Mare on the arrival and distribution of vaccine doses. Up to interaction with temporary employment agencies for Covid-19 personnel to be hired.

The Defense-Health tandem



Petroni is a “logistician” as they say in the jargon of the Armed Forces, with experience gained in the field in Covid-19. The indication comes from the Ministry of Defense, led by Lorenzo Guerini. But at the top of the Covid-19 crisis unit there will also be a senior Health executive: it should be Giovanni Leonardi, general secretary of the department headed by Roberto Speranza. The tandem must have a strategic value: there is not only continuity with the qualified experts of the Figliuolo structure. It is also necessary to set the transition to the ordinary regime as soon as possible. Although the powers attributed to the Crisis Unit at Palazzo Chigi for the pandemic are similar to those of General Figliuolo. Time is short: by January 1, 2023, everything must have flown to the Health Department.

Resources of 2.5 billion on vaccines



A few weeks ago General Figliuolo had written to Minister Speranza to represent the state of the commissioner structure. With a specific indication on financial resources. 5.05 billion euros have been committed for vaccines and other drugs. At maturity of March 31, approximately 2.5 billion will be outstanding. They will be paid into the Treasury account, writes the general. Then there is an order placed with Pfizer and the contract with Reithera, the Italian vaccine. The two profiles make it necessary to allocate additional sums. Figliuolo’s estimate is approximately 1.4 billion to be distributed between 2023 and 2024 according to deliveries. The commissioner adds in the letter how the commitments undertaken to date foresee deliveries of vaccine doses up to the first half of 2023. The related payments, consequently, will be made throughout 2023.