Covid. Germany, 2 cases of Omicron in Munich. In France it continues to worsen

Rome, November 27, 2021 – La Germany continue to experience dramatic days. Confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant in Munich. While I infections from Covid in fact, they remain at record numbers. According to the Robert Koch Institute, they have been recorded in the past 24 hours 67,125 cases and 303 victims, for a total of 5,717,295 infections and 100,779 deaths respectively. The German Air Force is first involved in the transfer of Covid patients to intensive care. An initial Airbus A310 MedEvac flight departed yesterday afternoon from Memmingen, Bavaria, towards Muenster-Osnabrueck in North Rhine Westphalia, where there are still free seats in the intensive care wards. L’German Air Force has made two aircraft available for aid missions to deal with the new emergency. A suspected case of the Omicron variant was detected today.

The situation worsens even further in France: have been recorded in the last 24 hours 34,436 new infections, against 33,464 new cases yesterday, for an average of 25,520 cases per day in the last 7 days. There were 60 deaths. There are 9,181 people hospitalized in the country, 1,563 of them in intensive care, according to Santé publique France. The bad too Russia, doive register 1,235 victims in one day (the toll thus rises to 271.53) and 33,946 new infections. In Moscow alone there were 3,430 new cases, 1,879 in St. Petersburg.









Outside of Europe. Covid victims in South Korea and critically ill patients have reached record highs for the country in the past 24 hours, and the Seoul government has warned that new measures will be announced next Monday, local news agency Yonhap reported. There are 4,068 new cases of Covid, almost all (4,045) local, for a total of 436,968, according to the Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention (Kdca). The number rose 167 from 3,901 yesterday, but fell from 4,115 on Wednesday, the highest number since the pandemic began. 634 patients hospitalized in serious conditions, never so many since January 2020. Record also for the number of victims, 52, for a total of 3,492.

‘Good news’ instead fromIndia where on the last day they were recorded ‘only’ 8,318 cases, the lowest figure in the past 541 days. According to the New Delhi Ministry of Health, 465 victims have been registered. According to the Times of India, there have been fewer than 20,000 cases for 50 days in a row and less than 50,000 cases for 153 consecutive days.







