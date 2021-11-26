Covid Germany, data today: 76 thousand infections, 357 dead. 4 thousand people in intensive care

Rome, November 26, 2021 – “We need a massive one contact reduction. AND this now“. The president of the Robert Koch Institut, Lothar Wielel, in a press conference with the German Health Minister Jens Spahn. The situation Covid in Germany in fact it continues to worsen: after yesterday’s data, today 76 thousand infections have been exceeded (76,414), while the number of dead reaches 357 victims in the last 24 hours. “We are ahead at a crossroads, and we have a choice – Weilet explained -: we can take the road that leads to chaos and to one bad end. Or the one that lightens the health system and perhaps allows us to live a Merry Christmas and that still lets many people celebrate Christmas “.

“There situation is extremely dramatic, as in no other moment since the beginning of the pandemic “, added Spahn, sharing with Wielel that” the number of contacts must be significantly lower, more restrictions are needed. “According to the holder of the health department, the new wave of Coronavirus “is traveling from the worst affected regions in the south and inEast of Germany to the west and north. “Spahn also referred to the fact that many programmable operations are starting to be postponed:” Currently in our country up to 100 intensive care patients have to be transferred “from one area of ​​Germany to another. And it is Wieler who updates the number of occupied intensive care places: “I’m over 4000“Hence the dramatic appeal: in light of the 100,000 deaths of the pandemic and over 70,000 infections a day,” what has yet to happen – Weilel wondered – to convince them to introduce all the measures available to stop this fourth wave? “.









In this picture we add the South African mutation. “We are very worried and we hope that the diffusion of this variant can be limited”, explained the president of the Robert Koch Istitut, about the B.1.1.529. “To us – he specified – it is not known that this variant is already in Europe”. At the institute they are known for now 80 sequences of this variant.

The old serum remains on the market. What about the update?

“We don’t want to allow a Bergamo here in Saxony, “he said the Saxon governor Michael Kretschmer, speaking last night in an online discussion on the Covid emergency in Germany. In the central-eastern Land the data on the incidence of contagion are particularly high, with peaks in certain districts of over 3,000 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. “If next week at this time we see that the development of the pandemic goes at the same pace, we will have to discuss together what is still necessary to prevent a Bergamo in Saxony,” said Kretschmer, referring to the dramatic situation that occurred in the Lombard city during the first wave of the Coronavirus.









The report in Pdf

Super Green pass: how to get it. Expiry, limitations, checks

Belgium and Holland are also heading towards a new squeeze

Netherlands and Belgium they should decide today new measures to curb the surge in infections, while a worrying variant was detected in South Africa. Europe is once again the global epicenter of the pandemic, and the Delta variant has reduced the effectiveness of vaccines to 40%, according to the WHO. In the aftermath of a tightening of restrictions in France and of exceeding the 100,000 deaths in Germany, therefore, Holland and Belgium are preparing to make difficult decisions. A press conference is scheduled for tonight with the prime minister Mark Rutte, which could announce the closure of bars and restaurants in the afternoon instead of the evening and tougher prohibitions for the unvaccinated. The Netherlands has more than 22,000 new cases per day.