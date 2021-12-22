Covid: Germany does not rule out a ‘hard lockdown’ – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BERLIN, 22 DEC – Germany has ordered the reduction of contacts starting from 28 December but for the future a tough lockdown cannot be ruled out a priori. That’s what Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said when speaking on Ard TV last night.



According to Lauterbach, the measures arranged for the holiday season will produce their effects, “but we are not ruling out anything. If indeed the number of cases were to develop in such a way that even a lockdown had to be discussed, there would be no red line.”



Yesterday the State-Regions summit decided to reduce contacts to a maximum of 10 from 28 December, in addition to the closure of the stadiums of sporting events and the lockout of discos.



In Germany, which is currently experiencing a slowdown in the wave caused by the delta variant of Covid, there is great apprehension at the spread of Omicron, which could bring the health situation back into chaos.



The Robert Koch Institut yesterday called for more drastic measures starting immediately, causing political irritation.



