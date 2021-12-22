Covid, Germany: “Fourth dose probably needed”. WHO alert on Omicron

Rome, December 22, 2021 – TheEurope you have to prepare for a “significant increase” from cases Covid driven by the spread of Omicron variant. To sound the alarm is Hans Kluge, of the World Health Organization (WHO). “Another storm is on the way,” he warned, noting that “within weeks, Omicron will be dominant in more countries in the region, pushing health systems already under pressure to the brink even further.” The wave of the pandemic, in fact, pushed by the new mutation of the virus, does not slow down the race. “A fourth dose will probably be needed,” says the German health minister. And its French counterpart declares that the France may have about soon 100 thousand new cases of Covid a day. Beyond the Alps, the Omicron variant will be the dominant strain among “Christmas and New Year’s Eve“, added Veran, also specifying that for now there are no new ones restrictions on the government table, although nothing can be ruled out, with authorities hoping that an increase in the number of vaccinated people will help keep the pandemic under control.

Meanwhile, on the administration front, Fr.makes the away in Israel the distribution of fourth dose the Covid-19 vaccine. This was announced by the prime minister’s office together with the panel of health experts. The citizens who are entitled to the booster dose, who can receive it once at least four months have elapsed from the third, are the over 60, health workers and people with suppressed immune system.

Beyond 4.1 million new cases of Covid-19 and just under 45,000 new deaths in the world in the week of 13-19 December. These are the numbers reported by the World Health Organization in the latest weekly epidemiological update on Covid-19. In the past week the global number of new cases remained similar to those reported during the previous 7 days and the weekly incidence of deaths decreased by 9%. In total, as of December 19, there have been over 273 million infections and more than 5.3 million deaths globally. The African region, WHO points out, continued to report the largest increase in new cases in the past week (53%), followed by the Western Pacific, which recorded a 12% increase. But it is the European region that is confirmed as the one with the highest incidence of weekly cases (279.9 per 100,000 inhabitants) and deaths (2.9 per 100,000 inhabitants). The highest number of new infections was reported by the United States of America (725,750 new cases), the United Kingdom (507,984 new cases, + 45%), France (358,175 new cases, + 7%) and Germany (283,673 new cases. , down 19%).

There Omicron variant Covid will be “dominant in France between Christmas and New Year’s Eve“. The French Minister of Health, Olivier Veran, predicted this in an interview today with Bfm TV, underlining that there is therefore a risk”100 thousand new cases a day “, compared to the 70 thousand registered in these days. At the moment, Veran explained, the Omicron cases are the 20% of the national ones, 35% in Ile-de-France. “But if you ask me this question in two days, I will tell you that one out of three contagion is for Omicron”, the minister then added, underlining the speed of the contagion of this variant.

I am 45,659 infections from Coronavirus registered in the last 24 hours in Germany, compared to 51,301 a week ago. L’incidence for 100 thousand cases over 7 days goes down under 300 (289 cases), against 306.4 yesterday, 353 a week ago and 386.5 a month ago. Deaths from Covid-19 were 510 compared to 453 a week ago. 5,933,400 people recovered from the beginning of the pandemic, 6,878,709 confirmed infections. German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said today: “A fourth dose of the vaccine will probably be needed.” And he added: “We don’t know how much the booster can hold up.” The point, Lauterbach pointed out, is that this serum may not even be effective for long against the Omicron variant.

There are currently 129 people in the hospital in United Kingdom with the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus and so far 14 people have died with it, Deputy Health Minister Gillian Keegan told Sky News today. Keegan also said that the UK government would not hesitate to introduce further restrictions on Covid if the data showed a need. The prime minister Boris Johnson he said yesterday that he will not impose new restrictions on England before Christmas, but the situation in the country continues to be extremely difficult and the government may have to act in this regard.

Meanwhile in Japan McDonald’s was forced to announce a rationing of french fries due to a shortage of raw materials, due to Covid and also to floods in Canada, which affected imports. From Friday, for a week, they will be sold only the small portions. “Due to the extensive floods near the Port of Vancouver and the global supply chain crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, there are delays in the supply of potatoes,” McDonald’s said, noting that it has taken steps to ensure the presence of the product. in their stores despite the difficulties of “stable supply of raw material“.

The Portuguese government has launched a series of restrictions to keep the contagion curve under control during the holiday season. Night clubs and bars they will close from December 26th to at least January 9th and it is recommended to work in smart working. Prime Minister Antonio Costa also announced that a negative test will be required to stay in the country’s hotels, adding that outdoor gatherings for New Year’s Eve will be limited to a maximum of 10 people. The infections recorded in Portugal are still below the EU average, with 433 new cases of Covid per day per million inhabitants, but in the previous week they were 386.