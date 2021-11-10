World

Covid, Germany from the red zone: 40 thousand cases in one day

Photo of James Reno James Reno12 hours ago
I No pass: “Peak in Fvg? Fault of the crowd in the buses”. Meanwhile, Berlin, grappling with the great increase in infections and victims: “The quota of vaccinated people is not enough, we must do as Italy does”


  • 10 nov

    13:40

    The squares forbidden to the No Green Pass – VIDEO

  • 10 nov

    13:34

    From the fragile, to the sanitary ones to the rest of the population: how to proceed with the third doses – GRAPHICS

  • 10 nov

    13:32

    Covid, outbreaks are growing in Italy – VIDEO

  • 10 nov

    13:29

    Berlin: “Quota vaccinated is not enough, we need to do like Italy”

  • 10 nov

    13:16

    Covid, Berlin: dramatic data, soon the State-Regions

  • 10 nov

    13:10

    Fedriga: “Largest cluster in Friuli Venezia Giulia due to the No Green pass parades”

  • 10 nov

    13:09

    Covid, red alert in Germany: 40 thousand cases in 24 hours

  • 10 nov

    12:45

    Russia, 1239 deaths in 24 hours: peak since the beginning of the pandemic

  • 10 nov

    12:29

    Covid, almost a thousand new cases in one day in Veneto

  • 10 nov

    12:03

    In Brazil 57% of the population vaccinated

