Covid, Germany in black crisis: “Doctors forced to choose who to treat in Saxony”. The minister: “At the end of winter all vaccinated, cured or dead”

There Germany is one step away from one catastrophic situation, a term already used in recent days by anesthetists Germans while the Chancellor Angela Merkel he spoke of a dramatic moment and today he warns that the measures are “insufficient”. The black crisis is summed up in the words of the Minister of Health Jens Spahn and in practical decisions – choose who to treat and who not, based on the chances of success of the treatments – to which the doctors of the Saxony in the next days. “Almost all” Germans “at the end of winter they will be vaccinated, healed or dead “Spahn explained.

The minister acknowledged that some have defined cynical his vision: “But it’s true. With the Delta variant highly contagious is very likely and this is the reason why we recommend vaccinating with this urgency “, he said, also inviting to resort to booster for those who have already taken the previous dose over six months ago, in order to reduce the risk of severe symptoms. Merkel said the current anti-Covid measures “They are not enough” to face the gravity of the situation. Speaking to the board of the CDU, according to a source cited to Dpa, who attended the meeting, the Chancellor explained: “We have a situation that will surpass everything we have had so far,” she added.

For the chancellor, not even the regulation that excludes from public life i not vaccinated it will be enough. In the last 24 hours in Germany they have been confirmed 30,643 cases and 62 deaths, according to official data released by Robert Koch Institute, the agency commissioned by the Berlin government to monitor the progress of the pandemic in the country. This is 7,036 cases of Covid-19 more than last Sunday, when 23,607 new infections were reported. L’incidence out of 100,000 inhabitants in seven days it rose to a record 386.5 from 372.7 the previous day, explains Rki.

And after the cases of Bavarian patients transferred in other areas and also abroad, including theSouth Tyrol, now it is the doctors of Saxony, among the Länd most affected by the resurgence of the pandemic, who are sounding the alarm about the critical situation in hospitals. Such a dramatic moment, that there is a risk of having to resort to triage in the ward, as explained by the president of the regional chamber of doctors, Erik Bodendieck, speaking to NDR info: if the situation does not change, it will be necessary to think about who should be treated and who should not, he explained. “The triage will have to be implemented – explained Bodendieck – and we will talk about this this week with my colleagues and my colleagues in the hospitals”.

According to a survey released by the Dpa, faced with the worsening of the health situation, the 62% of the Germans are in favor of introducing the 2G rule – entry with vaccine or recovery – for commercial establishments. Only 31% of the sample opposes this measure, while the 7% takes no position. Regions particularly affected by the pandemic, such as Saxony, have introduced the 2G rule for the Retail except for shops that sell goods of first necessity And pharmacies.