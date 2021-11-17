Covid Germany, Merkel: “Dramatic situation”. In Austria “deaths in hospital corridors”

AND’ alarm in Germany and Austria regarding infections and hospitalizations from Coronavirus. The numbers have been rising for days and there are fewer and fewer vacancies in hospitals.

Covid, fourth wave: Europe scourged

Merkel: “Dramatic situation”

According to the latest data released by the Robert Koch Institut in the last 24 hours in the country they have been ascertained 52,826 positives and 294 deaths. The weekly index on 100,000 inhabitants is 319.5 cases. The hospitalization rate is 4.86 hospitalized patients per 100,000 inhabitants. "The situation is dramatic", he has declared Angela Merkel today in Berlin that "for me there is no doubt that we are in in the midst of an emergency situation " even if there is currently no majority that allows the extension of the national epidemic state of emergency. For tomorrow, Thursday 18 November, a meeting is set between the chancellor and the governors of the Laender to decide the next steps faces to contain the dramatic increase in infections in Germany. According to the Chancellor, a "national effort" is needed to rapidly proceed with the administration of the third doses of the anti-Covid vaccine.









"The fourth wave hits our country with all its force ", added Merkel, according to whom it is necessary to set a ceiling for the overload of hospitals after which new measures will have to be taken. "It would be a catastrophe to act only when intensive care are already full ", said the Chancellor. Merkel also expressed a" deep concern "regarding the situation of contagions in some Laender, particularly in those where the vaccination rate is relatively low, such as for example Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Thuringia. The situation is also problematic in Bavaria, where there are incidences that locally affect 1000 infections on 100 thousand inhabitants: they are 700 more than the national average. The Chancellor then addressed again an appeal to the unvaccinated: "It is by no means too late to get a first dose." Also for the recall, the so-called booster, he urged "a national effort". In Germany, only 67.7% of the population is covered by full vaccination protection.









Germany, new anti-contagion measures

Thus, while the number of patients in German ICUs reaches 3,360, it continues to be argued further measures: to what Tagesspiegel anticipates, one of the decisions that could come out of tomorrow’s summit is la possibility for the Laender to declare new lockdowns even beyond the end of the pandemic state of emergency, including curfews and school closures. The other front obviously is that of vaccines. “We expect the green light from the EMA to the administration of Pfizer / Biontech also for children under 12 years of age“, declared a spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Berlin. But currently the most debated topic in Germany is that of the so-called ‘booster’, that is the third dose of anti-Covid serum.

Thus, while the number of patients in German ICUs reaches 3,360, it continues to be argued further measures: to what Tagesspiegel anticipates, one of the decisions that could come out of tomorrow's summit is la possibility for the Laender to declare new lockdowns even beyond the end of the pandemic state of emergency, including curfews and school closures. The other front obviously is that of vaccines. "We expect the green light from the EMA to the administration of Pfizer / Biontech also for children under 12 years of age", declared a spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Berlin. But currently the most debated topic in Germany is that of the so-called 'booster', that is the third dose of anti-Covid serum.

In the face of a map of Germany now all fiery red (the color used to indicate the progress of coronavirus infections), i Laender have already started starting new squeezes in the hope of breaking the wave: last in chronological order it Schleswig Holstein, which today announced the reduction of private contacts indoors for unvaccinated people to a maximum of ten people. Furthermore, those who have not had any immunization against Covid since Monday will from now on be denied access to restaurants, hotels, indoor sports facilities, all services that involve physical contact (with the exception hairdressers and medical services), while masks return to school. Other Laender had announced the new straits in recent days: later Bavaria, where the 'two G' rule is already in force – that is, access to restaurants, bars, cinemas and the like, only to those who are vaccinated or cured of Covid – yesterday also Thuringia, North Rhine Westphalia, Baden Wuerttemberg, Saxony (where from now on it will be possible to welcome an unvaccinated person into the house), Berlin and Hamburg have initiated forms of closures to the unvaccinated: only those who are immunized or cured of Covid can access certain areas of public life, starting with gastronomy, hotels, museums, bars, discos, theaters, cinemas, gyms and public events. It is not excluded that the '2G' rule (which in substance appears to be an even more severe form of our green pass), as well as in the individual Laender, will be also launched at national level: among others, it is the Bavarian governor Markus Soeder who expresses himself in favor of the ban on access to unvaccinated people throughout the country as well as the introduction of the vaccination obligation for certain categories of workers, for example health and school personnel .









Covid, what is the ‘two G’ rule

German anesthetics. “Let’s go towards catastrophe”

A lot worry by thethe German federal association of anesthesiology and intensive medicine. “The German health system is heading for a catastrophe,” the BDA wrote in an open letter to the Laender health ministers and federal health minister Jens Spahn. The association calls for effective containment measures and application of the 2G rule (access allowed only to vaccinated and cured) for all areas of public life in Germany.

Austria, lockdown not excluded

The fourth wave of coronavirus has Austria was also hit where, most likely, the government on Friday will take more measures to containand infections. A lockdown for people not vaccinated against the coronavirus has been in force throughout the Austrian territory since midnight last Monday but it is not excluded a blockade also for the vaccinated. Today the absolute record of cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 14,416. There is also a sharp increase in patients hospitalized both in normal wards, 155 more than yesterday for a total of 2,723, and in intensive care which are 486. Today, on the sidelines of the Council of Ministers, the Ministers of Tourism, Elisabeth Koestinger (OeVP) of Justice, Alma Zadic (Verdi) said that, "on Friday there will be a conference by the governor of Tyrol (at the moment he is president of the Laender, ed) and there will be further discussions and, as far as we know, the minister of Health is very involved ". The same Minister of Health Wolfgang Mueckstein (Verdi) hoped for a night curfew also for vaccinated people but found the opposite opinion of Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (OeVP). Meantime the Austrian tourism industry is favorable to an immediate and heavy lockdown to save the winter season. Tour operators report that after Germany's communication of declaring Austria a high-risk contagion area, "there has already been a wave of cancellations, especially in the hotel sector".









Austria, “corpses in the hospital corridor”

The situation in hospitals is very critical. In the night between Sunday and Monday they registered so much many deaths that the bodies were ‘parked’ in the corridor. At least according to what was told to the Apa agency by a nurse who wanted to remain anonymous. Health has highlighted the strong pressure, also psychological on the nursing staff. “Usually when a patient dies, he is combed and relatives can greet him in a dignified manner. A dead person from Covid is stuffed naked in a plastic bag and that ends there,” he added. The nurse also told of a triage case. “An elderly woman arrived with a blood saturation rate below 50%. Normally she would have been taken to the ICU, she wasn’t. Thankfully she survived.”

In the meantime, he has been in Austrai for a couple of days force the hard lockdown for the unvaccinated. About two million non-immunized Austrians can leave their homes alone for work, basic shopping and physical activity. The government has assured controls tightened with fines 500 euros for citizens and 3,600 euros for exhibitors. The restrictions do not include children under 12, pregnant women and those who cannot get vaccinated. Pupils who participate in mass screening in schools are also exempted. Those who receive the first dose by December 6 and are in possession of a negative PCR swab for 48 hours 'leave' the lockdown. For the nightlife in Vienna it is no longer enough to just be vaccinated, but you also need a PCR test. The government is divided on further steps to curb the fourth wave of coronavirus. The curfew also for vaccinated people proposed by the Minister of Health Wolfgang Mueckstein has been rejected, at least for the moment, by Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.









Austria, tough lockdown for the unvaccinated