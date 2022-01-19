Covid: Germany, over 110 thousand infections in 24 hours – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BERLIN, 19 JAN – Germany has identified more than 110,000 new cases of Covid-19 contamination in 24 hours, according to data published today by the health authorities The largest economy in Europe recorded 112,323 additional infections and 239 deaths on the last day, said the Robert Koch Health Institute (Rki). The one-week incidence rate reached 584.4 infections per 100,000 people, according to Rki.



This record number of cases comes with the Omicron variant becoming predominant in Germany, where it is responsible for over 70% of new infections. Faced with increasing contamination, the country has restricted access to bars and restaurants to only people who have received a third dose of the vaccine or who have a negative test as well as a certificate of vaccination or recovery. Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to introduce mandatory vaccination against Covid in Germany – where 60 million out of 83 million inhabitants are fully vaccinated – but the adoption of the measure has been delayed, in a climate overheated by existing restrictions. The demonstrations brought together hundreds or even thousands of people opposed to the mandatory vaccination project. “For my part, I think it is necessary and I will actively push for it,” Scholz told parliament last week during his first question as chancellor. (HANDLE).

