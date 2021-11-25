Covid, Germany record: almost 76 thousand infections. Gb: cases continue to increase

Rome, 25 November 2021 – After the dramatic announcement by the German minister a few days ago – “at the end of winter all vaccinated, cured or dead” -, the death toll of Covid in worsens Germany, which have reached more than 10 thousand units since the beginning of the pandemic. Europe’s largest economy is battling a new wave of Coronavirus cases and has registered 351 dead in the past 24 hours alone, bringing the total death toll to 100,119, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute. While infections reach a record level – for the first time the threshold of 70,000 cases per day has been exceeded, with 75,961 new infections – and intensive care units are filling up, the health crisis is posing an immediate challenge to the new coalition government set to take over from Angela Merkel’s cabinet.

But in the rest of Europe the situation does not seem lighter. In France the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, announced a series of measures destined to counter the new wave of Coronavirus infections. The mask in public places. The obligation will be in effect starting tomorrow, he said, even in those places where you have to show your health pass. In addition, “the prefects will be able to make masks mandatory even in certain outdoor events, such as Christmas markets or antiques fairs. Starting January 15, the Green pass in France will no longer be valid without the booster dose. This date is reduced to December 15 for those over 65. Life will also become a little more complicated for the unvaccinated. From Monday, the validity of the negative tests, mandatory to benefit from the Green pass and access public places, has increased to 24 hours, compared to the current 72. In addition, the tests will remain paid.

In Great Britain the cases of Covid continue to grow: in the last 24 hours they have been recorded 47,240, an increase compared to the 43,676 of the previous day. There were 147 deaths, practically the same number as yesterday (149). The weekly rate of infections also increased, up by 9.5% over the previous period, while the mortality rate decreased by 14.8%.

As announced, in Slovakia leaves today on lockdown two weeks. Deputy Prime Minister Richard Sulik, after a government meeting, announced that from today and for two weeks the population will be able to going out just to go to work and for other essential services. No derogation is foreseen for the vaccinated, contrary to what was initially expected, Sulik said. The schools will remain open and students will be regularly swab, as well as from Monday the swab will be mandatory for those who go to work. Yesterday in Slovakia 10,315 infections from Covid were recorded, a record number, out of a population of 5.5 million inhabitants.









Also in Holland dramatic situation. Some hospitals have decided to stop chemotherapy treatments and organ transplants to free up ICU beds for Covid patients. The Dutch Hospital Association for Critical Care reported, explaining that coronavirus patients admitted to hospital have reached record levels since May. And that in just over a week the intensive care will be complete, if the contagion cannot be contained. Several Dutch patients have already been transferred to German hospitals. Tomorrow the announcement of new restrictive measures. “There are hospitals in several regions that are downsizing their care,” a spokesperson for the Hospital Association said. ” We are talking about treatments that require a bed. This means that many appointments are canceled, “he added.