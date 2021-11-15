Covid Germany, record infections. Towards teleworking and restrictions for those who are not vaccinated

Rome, November 15, 2021 – In Germany the leader of the Greens, Robert Habeck, don’t hesitate to call it a “De facto lockdown of the unvaccinated”: compared to the drastic increase of infections (today for the first time an incidence of 303 infections out of 100,000 inhabitants in seven days), Berlin plans to return to smart working but not only. The parties grappling with the negotiations for the formation of a ‘traffic light’ government (Spd, Verdi and Fdp) have more rigid measures of those announced last week, all to be anchored in an upcoming reform of the infection protection law. And while just today Austria starts with the lockdown for unvaccinated, among the anti-Covid restrictions pending approval in Germany there is the possibility of resorting again to the limitation of personal contacts and social as well as the prohibition the unvaccinated to access public transport in the absence of a swab anti-Covid negative, and this regardless of the obligation of a mask. The weekly hospitalization rate is 4.7 patients per 100,000 inhabitants. The record was recorded around Christmas last year when it hit 15.5. Over the weekend, the Robert Koch Institut reported the overcoming of 5 million cases Covid since the beginning of the pandemic: so far 5,045,076 have been detected. The meeting between State and regions.









As stated by the co-leader of the German Greens, Habeck: “The limitation of contacts and the ‘2G’ rule (ie access only to those who are immunized or cured of the virus) in large parts means de facto that it is of a lockdown for the unvaccinated “. The next possible chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) announced for its part that before the next round of coalition negotiations the three parties would “take all the necessary decisions so as to be able to keep the infection process under control”. In the last 24 hours, the new infections have been 23,607, while the victims linked to Covid-19 amount to 43. The weekly hospitalization rate is 4.7 patients per 100,000 inhabitants. The record was recorded around Christmas last year when it hit 15.5. Over the weekend, the Robert Koch Institut reported the overcoming of 5 million cases of Covid since the beginning of the pandemic: so far 5,045,076 have been detected. The meeting between the state and the regions is expected for Thursday. As for the possible reintroduction of the telework, would take place less than five months after its revocation. According to a draft project anticipated by the German press, all companies would be required to grant the opportunity to work from home if there are no “convincing reasons” that make it necessary for workers to be present. In this case, it remains mandatory to prove that you have been vaccinated or test negative. The government is also thinking of limiting access to some events and places only to vaccinated or cured or negative: all measures to be developed at the meeting on Thursday, before approval by Parliament.









The Belgian government is preparing a new one turn of the screw to curb the surge in Covid cases and the consequent increase in hospitalizations. The national media report it. Authorities have already reintroduced some restrictions three weeks ago, shortly after lifting them. I’m over now 500 patients in therapy intensive and it is a number that worries. According to estimates, they will reach 600 in a week and could even be 700 by the end of November. For this reason, the executive has decided to bring forward a meeting scheduled for Friday to Wednesday to ensure that the new measures that will be adopted can come into force as early as the weekend. The Belgian technical-scientific committee has proposed the restoration ofmask obligation in school for teachers and pupils aged 9 and over, the return to telework until Christmas, the closing of night clubs for a period of between 3 and 4 weeks. The Belgian CTS also suggests limiting wedding parties to 50 people.









And it does not rule out a tightening of the measures la France. Yesterday Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy, invited the recalcitrant to vaccinate: “We must think of others”, he said, adding that “it is necessary to do everything to avoid a new confinement”. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said last Saturday that all options are on the table to fight the epidemic, including a new lockdown, although for now it should be ruled out, thanks to “the very high rate of vaccinations”. In any case, according to Attal, “nothing can be ruled out in principle”. Meanwhile, from today in all elementary schools for pupils, theobligation to wear a mask, a signal that level 2 of the health protocol has been activated in all departments. Already in the weeks following the beginning of the school year, protection gradually became mandatory again as the departments exceeded the incidence rate of over 50 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants, which today concerns 61 departments. The president himself confirmed that the fifth wave has begun in Europe, particularly active in Great Britain and Germany. In France, despite a situation assessed as “more favorable”, in one week the incidence rate increased by 40%. In addition to the template, the passage of the protocol to level 2 implies the surface sanitation touched more frequently several times a day and the prohibition of contact sports.









He decided to mobilize‘army in aid of hospitals and nursing homes crowded with sick patients. 40 soldiers have been sent to two regions of the Czech Republic and will soon be joined by others. It is the first time in months that the country has resorted to the help of the military to deal with the Coronavirus emergency, said an army spokesman. The increase in hospitalizations of Covid patients has forced many hospitals – such as those in Brno and Plzen – to postpone the planned interventions. A new law allows for intervention up to 900 soldiers in support of medical facilities in cases of health emergencies. Starting today, all unvaccinated health facility employees will have to undergo weekly tests for Coronavirus. About 6.2 million people out of the total of 10.7 million are currently immunized. The number of contagion is growing and the weekly cases on 100 thousand people are at 718.

Speed ​​up vaccination on UK. From now the third dose booster of the Covid vaccine will be extended to all adults over 40 years old. This was announced by the president of the Joint Vaccination and Immunization Commission, Wei Shen Lim, specifying that it can be done six months after the second. And the go ahead at the second dose Pfizer vaccine for i 16-17 years old. Previously, only those who were considered ‘at risk’ could do it. The second dose for 16-17 year olds should be given at least 12 weeks after the first. “I think it is great news that the Jcvi (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, ed) today authorized the implementation of the recall program for all over 40 ”, said the premier Boris Johnson, stating that “the people in intensive care, who suffer severely from Covid, are all unvaccinated”. Johnson then stating that “if he can get the recall, immunity immediately returns to 95 percent”.









The vaccination program announced by the China, which aims to immunize all children between the ages of 3 and 11 years, equal to about 160 million, by the end of the year: more than half, 84.39 million, have already received the first dose, while 49.44 million have completed the entire cycle, the National Health Commission announced yesterday. , according to the People’s Daily. Although some countries are hesitating about vaccines for younger people before more data is available, Beijing has decided to step up the pace. The country has already inoculated anti-Covid serum to over 75% of its 1.4 billion people, mostly adults and the elderly.