Covid, Germany rethinks smart working. Austria: lockdowns for unvaccinated people

Rome, November 14, 2021 – The fourth wave across Europe does not stop. And while in Austria take the lockdown for the unvaccinated, given the resurgence of infections from Covid in Germany it might come back smart working. But the situation remains dramatic even in Russia, where for the fifth consecutive day the ceiling of one thousand deaths was exceeded.

The British have been going in the opposite direction for several days. The UK, in fact, the first country to suffer the aggressiveness of the fourth wave, it confirms itself as the laboratory of Europe in testing the response to the pandemic thanks, above all, to the record of third doses of vaccine: over 2 million in one week.

Austria

Contagions growing in Austria (Saturday record of 13 thousand), stops at 65% of the population vaccinated with two doses, one of the lowest levels in Western Europe. A “shamefully low” level, underlined Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, announcing a tight “not lightly but unfortunately necessary”: the entry into force from tomorrow of lockdown for the unvaccinated. That is, the obligation to stay at home for all citizens over 12, except for emergency reasons, for the purchase of basic necessities, for physical exercise or for visits and medical care. There will be many more checks and take risks fines from thousands of euros.









The confinement was arranged for at least 10 days, then it will be evaluated. Furthermore, Vienna it will be the first European city to make Pfizer vaccines available for children between the ages of 5 and 11. Although the EMA has not yet given its ok.

Germany

In Germany the situation is equally troubling. The vaccinated are around 67% and there is a growing increase in the contagion curve (here the data of 12 November), with a new incidence record (289 cases per 100,000 people). And it is thought to run for cover by re-imposing a series of restrictions, starting with the restoration of the smart working, unless there is a proven need for office work. It will be discussed Thursday in a state-regions summit, but the new coalition that will have to lead the country, the SPD, the Greens and the Liberals, already seems intent on a new turn of the screw.

Bulgaria

If Austria and Germany do not shine on vaccines, Bulgaria is the absolute black jersey, at thelast place for vaccinations. In the Balkan country, citizens voted for the third time in a year, in the hope that a strong government will be born, capable of responding to the health emergency. Because hospitals are overwhelmed and nearly 200 people die every day from the coronavirus, while less than a quarter of the 6.9 million inhabitants are fully immunized.









Russia

For the fifth consecutive day in Russia more than 1,200 dead due to Covid-19. This was reported by local media, highlighting how in one week the country has three times exceeded the record of daily deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. In the past 24 hours, 1,219 people have died and been diagnosed in the country 38,823 infections, according to data released by the government commission created to fight the spread of the new Coronavirus. The largest number of deaths were recorded in the capital fly (95), followed by St. Petersburg (80).