Covid Germany, the Minister of Health: “At the end of winter, the Germans will be vaccinated, cured or dead”

In Germany Covid infections are still boom: the bulletin continues to show worrying numbers (over 30,000 cases in the last 24 hours) and the Minister of Health Jens Spahn launches a dramatic appeal to the population to get vaccinated: «Almost all Germans at the end of winter will be vaccinated, cured or dead – he said at a press conference – This is very likely with the delta variant. Unvaccinated people are very likely to contract Covid ».

Then on the booster with Moderna: “It’s a good, safe and very effective vaccine,” he said, trying to reassure the millions of Germans vaccinated with Pfizer and that they will have to take the third dose with Moderna. A circumstance that has opened up strong controversy in Germany. The minister sent a letter to the doctors of the Laender, warning that, due to a lack of sufficient supplies of Biontech doses, the booster will also have to be carried out with Mdoerna doses.

Merkel: “The anti-Covid measures are not enough”

Angela Merkel he said that the current anti-Covid measures in Germany “are not enough” to face the gravity of the pandemic. This is what the chancellor said speaking to the CDU board, according to a source quoted to the Dpa, who attended the meeting. “We have a situation that will surpass everything we have had so far,” he added. For the Chancellor, even the regulation that excludes the unvaccinated from public life will not be enough.

German doctors: pandemic is not under control

“The pandemic situation is not under control” in Germany. This was stated by Gernot Marx, president of the association of intensive care doctors Divi, during a press conference, underlining that the category is “very worried”. However, Marx also stressed that “every Covid patient will be treated”

Vaccine for children 5-11 years

From December 20, 2.4 million doses of the Biontech-Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 will be available in Germany. Spahn explained that EMA’s authorization for this age group, for which a different dosage is expected than that administered to adults, is expected this week. Germany still has too low a quota of vaccinated people: only 68% of the population is covered with two doses. The president of the pediatricians association, Jakob Maske, however, invited doctors and parents to wait first for an indication from the independent Stiko commission, which is generally cautious. “I expect that an indication for children will arrive only next year, and first there will be that for those suffering from serious and chronic diseases,” he explained. «The numbers of the contagion also grow in childhood, and with this also the pressure to do something against it. However, politics should not put pressure on parents again, ”he added, reiterating that cases of severe disease in childhood are very rare.

Saxony alarm, there is a risk of triage in the ward

In Saxony the health situation is so serious that there is a risk of having to resort to triage in the ward. This was explained by the president of the regional chamber of doctors, Erik Bodendieck, speaking to NDR info. “If the situation does not change, it will be necessary to decide who should be treated and who should not. The triage will have to be implemented and we will talk about this this week with my colleagues and my colleagues in the hospitals ».

Germany, record incidence

In Germany, 30,643 cases of coronavirus and 62 deaths from complications have been confirmed in the last 24 hours. This was announced on Robert Koch Institute (Rki), the agency commissioned by the Berlin government to monitor the progress of the pandemic in the country. This is 7,036 cases of Covid-19 more than last Sunday, when 23,607 new infections were reported. The incidence per 100,000 inhabitants at seven days rose to a record 386.5 from 372.7 the previous day, explains the Rki. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,385,585 infections have been confirmed by Rki, while 99,124 people have died from complications.