Covid: Germany to other patients abroad, including in Italy

For several days, in fact, some German lands have been moving patients, precisely because of the heavy load that is affecting resuscitation. Only Bavaria, in recent days has sent two patients to Italy, in Bolzano and Merano. And in Munich there were two cases of Covid infections, linked to the Omicron variant, which were officially detected. The confirmation came directly from the local health councilor.

The situation of intensive care “ it is highly dramatic “ . This was reported by Manne Lucha, the health minister of Baden-Wuerttemberg, one of the sixteen federal states of Germany, announcing that the land is preparing to send patients also abroad. And that has already received the availability from Italy, with Lombardy, France and Switzerland. “We are preparing to transfer patients abroad, if necessary,” he said, confirming that the hospital load is strong and that “people can’t take it anymore”.

The Omicron variant in Germany

Meanwhile, throughout Germany, there are currently five confirmed cases of contagion with the same mutation of the virus, recently identified in South Africa, while sequencing analyzes are underway for five other positives considered suspicious by the German health authorities. In particular, cases have been registered in Bavaria, Hesse, Lower Saxony and Saxony. And in this latest land, the experts explained, one of the infected had not recently made any trips abroad. Among other things, Saxony is among the areas of the country with the greatest spread of coronavirus: the weekly incidence found is over 1,300 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with peaks of 2,133 within the Schweiz-Ostgebirge district. In general, all of Germany currently has an average weekly incidence of 452.2 cases.

Scholz in favor of compulsory vaccination

Given the health situation in the country and according to what the German media reported, Chancellor in pectore Olaf Scholz expressed himself in favor of the general obligation for the vaccine against Covid-19. He said this during the consultation between the State and the Regions on the Covid issue, in which he participated together with Angela Merkel. “It is important to establish a general obligation to vaccinate,” said Scholz.

A lockdown for the unvaccinated

With this in mind, Germany is preparing to discuss in Parliament the generalized vaccination obligation for Covid and is moving towards a sort of lockdown for the unvaccinated. This is what emerges from the statement by Angela Merkel’s spokesperson, Steffen Seibert. “Several proposals are being considered, such as the introduction of a limitation of wider contacts especially for unvaccinated, even in private meetings, the expansion of 2G also in the retail trade and the limitations for major events. In addition, a decision will be prepared. on a generalized vaccination obligation, in addition to that addressed to the categories “, we read again