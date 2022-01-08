Covid Germany today, 56 thousand infections and 264 deaths in 24 hours

There are 56,335 covid infections recorded in Germany in the last 24 hours, compared to 41,240 a week ago. The dead are 264, compared to 323 7 days ago. The cumulative incidence of cases has increased further in the country, reaching 303.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, as reported today by the Robert Koch Institute (Rki). The data reflect the upward trend that the incidence shows since the end of December. The Rki estimates that the actual number of new infections is higher due to the fewer tests and reports carried out during the holiday season. The previous day the value was 285.9, a week ago the incidence was 214.9 (previous month: 432.2).

Read also

Since the onset of the pandemic, Rki has recorded 7,417,995 Sars-CoV-2 infections, although the actual total number is likely to be much higher, as many cases are not registered. The hospital incidence, i.e. the number of patients admitted to hospital per 100,000 inhabitants over a seven-day period, is currently 3.26 (Thursday’s figure), up from 3.20 the previous day.

Meanwhile, today Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the premier of the 16 German landers will meet to discuss and evaluate the actions to be taken: on the table the vaccination obligation and new containment measures against the spread of the Omicron variant. On the eve of the videoconference, which will begin shortly after noon, the Minister of Health has proposed new restrictions to reduce contact between people. The idea did not agree with the Bavarian premier Markus Söder, for whom the current situation does not justify further restrictions.