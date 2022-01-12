Covid Germany today, over 80 thousand infections: record since the beginning of the pandemic

The Omicron variant pushes infections in Germany, more than 80 thousand new Covid cases have been recorded, the highest figure in the 24 hours since the start of the pandemic. This was announced by the Robert Koch Institute (Rki) reporting 80,430 infections on the last day. A week ago, 21,500 cases were confirmed in 24 hours. On the other hand, 384 people lost their lives on the last day due to complications related to the infection, compared to 346 a week ago. In total, there are 114,735 deaths caused by the coronavirus in Germany.

VACCINATION OBLIGATION ON THE HIGH SEA

Meanwhile, it seems increasingly difficult for the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet the deadline for introducing the covid vaccine obligation announced for “early February or March”. Although most parties in parliament agree on the principle, no government draft law has been presented at the moment. In fact, within the coalition there does not seem to be full consensus on the matter between the two left parties (social democratic and green) and the liberals.

The three parties of the executive suggest that the proposals be presented by individuals or groups of deputies, rather than a government bill, in order to allow free debate in parliament. The Christian Democrats (CDU / CSU) in the opposition agree on the obligation but believe that it is the government that must present its project. “If the government believes that mandatory vaccination is the way out of the pandemic, then it has to present a bill,” says MP Thorsten Frei (CDU). His party mate Ralph Brinkhaus proposes talks with the government. “We need a broad consensus, not four proposals,” he argues.

About 30% of the entire German population, including children, is not vaccinated. A poll released today by RTL and NTV indicates that 70% of adult Germans are in favor of obligation, while 28% are against it. The most hostile are the voters of the far-right AfD party, while the highest consensus is among the Social Democrats. The problem is for the liberal party, the smallest group in the executive: 57% of its supporters are against the obligation to vaccinate.

Meanwhile, the German government has already passed the vaccine obligation law for healthcare workers and retirement homes starting in mid-March. It is possible that at this point the executive may choose the path of gradually expanding the obligation to other sectors of the world of work. An important exponent of the Liberal Party, the deputy speaker of the House Wolfgang Kubicki, said he was “pleased that the Bundestag is taking its time”. “Hurrying on this issue, I believe, is the wrong way,” he added.