Covid Germany today, the incidence of infections has never been so high

The weekly incidence of confirmed coronavirus infections per 100 thousand inhabitants in Germany has reached 303, marking the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The data comes today from the Robert Koch Institut: yesterday the incidence was 289 cases. According to the institute, in the last 24 hours there have been 23,607 new infections and there are also 43 more deaths (last Monday there were 33). Currently only 67.5% of the German population is vaccinated.

In the country, the previous bulletin had registered 33,498 new coronavirus cases. Faced with this new wave, Germany is preparing to mobilize 12,000 soldiers to help health services. To report it is Der Spiegel specifying that the military will go into action by Christmas. Among the tasks assigned to them the supply of third doses of vaccine and tests for retirement homes and hospitals. At the moment the military in the field are 630.

Furthermore, coronavirus swabs are once again free for all. The suspension of free tests was announced by health authorities just a few weeks ago in an attempt to encourage more people to get vaccinated.