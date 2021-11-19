Covid, Germany towards the lockdown? The Minister of Health: “We are in a phase in which we should not exclude anything”

Covid’s grip on Europe does not tend to diminish and in Germany the situation seems to get worse by the hour and by the day Austria the lockdown was decided on Monday. “We are in a phase where we should not rule out anything,” said German Health Minister Jens Spahn, answering a question about why Germany does not immediately go into lockdown. in light of the drama of the pandemic situation. Europe in general has been ‘observed special’ for weeks now because it has led the rise in registered infections, but there are some countries that are in greater difficulty. In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel was forced yesterday to announce the strategy of the three thresholds and today the intervention of the minister arrived.

“The situation is serious, it’s even more serious than last week. The dynamics of the contagion have not been interrupted. In four weeks the incidence of the virus has quintupled “continued Spahn at a press conference in Berlin with the president of the Robert Koch Institut. Spahn cited the anticovid measures decided yesterday that “they will have to be implemented and monitored“. Meanwhile, just yesterday, the German commission specialized on Stiko vaccines updated the information on the so-called booster, recommending it to all those over 18 years old. An indiscretion leaked from the board meeting on several German media that gave the news. The final official statement is not yet ready.

“We absolutely cannot waste time,” said the president of the Robert Koch Institut, Lothar Wieler, in a dramatic appeal at a press conference in Berlin with Health Minister Jens Spahn. “We have to reduce contacts to slow down the dynamic,” he added. “Every day 10,000 people are infected in our country. In a quarter of the German districts the incidence is over 500, in 12 of these over 1,000 ”. Wieler doesn’t use half measures: “All of Germany is one big outbreak. We are in a national emergency. The emergency brake must now be applied“. For Wieler, the imposition of “2G” where the incidence of the hospital rate exceeds 3 patients hospitalized by Covid out of 100 thousand inhabitants “is no longer enough” in the current situation. The contacts must be massively reduced. Meanwhile, the Bundesrat, the German upper house, has approved the new package of restrictions. Despite the expected opposition from the conservative bloc, which dominates the House in which the 16 Lander are represented, the package, already approved yesterday by the Bundestag, passed unanimously.

The epidemic in Russia killed 1,254 people in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the start of the health emergency. The coronavirus crisis center reports that the total deaths have risen to 261,589. According to data from the crisis center, 2.83% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia. The situation in Russia and other European countries has been dramatic for weeks: in many of the countries the percentage of the vaccinated population is too low. Meanwhile in France the number of classes in schools that have been closed due to the epidemic has risen sharply in the last week and has hit a record since the beginning of the school year in September: 4,048 classes closed, 0.8% of classes in the country announced the Ministry of National Education. The previous record was on September 16, when 3,300 classes were left at home.