Covid, Germany towards the return to smart working

Any new restrictive measures will be discussed on Thursday in a meeting between the state and the Lander, before passing through Parliament.

Austria, from Monday lockdown for the unvaccinated – Meanwhile in Austria, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced on Monday the entry into force of a lockdown for the unvaccinated or for those who have not recently contracted Covid, in an attempt to stem the record number of new cases. “The situation is serious. We are not taking this measure lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary,” he said.

The fourth wave in Germany – In Germany, infections and deaths have soared since mid-October, in a fourth wave attributed to Germany’s relatively low vaccination rate of around 67%. With 289 cases per 100,000 people, the incidence reached a new high on Sunday, the health agency of the Robert Koch Institute said.

Towards new restrictions? – Ahead of a “Covid summit” of federal and regional leaders on Thursday, new measures are being discussed to curb the rise in infections. The presidents of the three so-called “traffic light parties” (SPD, Greens and FDP) want to tighten the legislation on Covid again and restrictions for unvaccinated people are also being discussed.