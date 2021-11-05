Covid Germany, treatments at risk for no vax in Thuringia

C.ure covid at risk for no vax in Thuringia while Germany records a new wave of infections. Intensive care beds in Thuringia will soon be scarce in the coming days, as too many unvaccinated people become seriously ill with covid in the region, said Thuringian Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow.

The premier sounded the alarm: unvaccinated people could soon no longer be treated in the hospital in the region, where a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” would be underway, bringing especially those people who have given up the vaccine against the ICU. the coronavirus. “We will no longer be able to guarantee those who arrive in hospital unvaccinated that they will still be treated here,” Ramelow said, according to ‘Bild’.

In the Land, the weekly incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants recorded today by the Robert Koch Institut was 386.9. Also for today, according to the Laut Divi-Intensivregister, 83 beds remained available in the intensive care units of the hospitals in the region, 30 of which were reserved for patients with Covid.