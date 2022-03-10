Covid, Gimbe, after 5 weeks the curve is reversed: infections rise, hospitalizations and deaths down. “Ten days to understand if it’s a new wave”

After 5 weeks in which the data were encouraging, the Covid infection curve is reversed: + 1.5% in 7 days. Against this change of gear, hospitalizations in the medical area (-16.1%) and in intensive care (-16.4%) have dropped; deaths are also down (-19.3%). These are the main data of the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation relative to the week 2-8 March. “In particular – says Gimbe – there has been an increase in new cases (+4,179) despite a drop in tampons (-8.8%). Deaths are still decreasing: 1,201 in the last 7 days (95 of previous periods), 172 a day against 213 the previous week. In intensive care -116 and in the ward -1,680 hospitalizations “.

The decline in new cases stops

After five weeks, explains the president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta “The decline of new weekly cases stops, despite a drop in the number of tampons of 8.8% compared to the previous week. The new cases amounted to around 279 thousand, with an increase of 1.5% and an average 7-day mobile that rises from 39,339 cases on March 1st to 39,936 on March 8 (+ 5.8%) “. In absolute terms, the new cases in the period considered are 279,555 against 275,376 in the previous week. The currently positive are 1,011,521, people in home isolation 1,002,153 (against the previous 1,062,066), hospitalizations with symptoms (8,776 versus 10,456) and intensive care (592 versus 708).

Tampons decrease

The number of total swabs drops further from 2,885,324 in the week of 23 February 2022 – 1 March 2022 to 2,632,634 in the week of 2-8 March 2022 (-8.8%). In particular, rapid buffers decreased by 8.1% (-174.500) and molecular ones by 10.7% (-78.190). The 7-day moving average of the positivity rate for molecular buffers rises from 9.2% to 9.5%, while for rapid antigenic agents from 9.7% to 11.2%.

No to stopping the use of masks

“It is pure folly to think of abandoning the use of masks indoors, regardless of the expiry of the state of emergency”, says Cartabellotta, after having already announced it at the end of February, underlining that “the circulation of the virus is still very high: almost 40 thousand new cases per day, over 1 million positives and a swab positivity rate of 11.4% “. It will take 7-10 days, he says, “to understand if the rise in the curve of new cases is a simple rebound or the beginning of a new wave. The recent increase in new cases is likely due to the interaction of various factors: population relaxation , spread of the more contagious Omicron BA.2 variant, persistence of low temperatures that force indoor activities, likely drop in vaccine protection against infection a few months after the booster dose “, reports Cartabellotta who on the vaccination front, considering that a large slice of the population is susceptible to contagion “the primary cycle is given priority to 4.67 million people and the booster to 2.8 million, in particular to the over 50s at high risk of serious illness”.

Administration doses: fewer new vaccinates

Almost 11,600 (11,595) doses of Novavax vaccine were administered from February 28 to March 9, of which 59.2% in people over 50, most of them of working age. But on the front of the new vaccinated there is “no boom”. “The hope that this vaccine, based on a more traditional technology than the innovative mRNA vaccines, could convince the undecided has been ignored,” said President Gimbe. In the week from 2 to 8 March there is a further decline in new vaccinated against Covid-19: they were 29,474 compared to 39,036 in the previous week, or -24.5%. Of these, 17.9% is represented by the 5-11 bracket: 5,290, a number halved compared to the previous week (-50.1%). Despite the compulsory vaccination and the compulsory Green pass strengthened in the workplace, among the over 50s the number of new vaccinated people still drops, reaching 9,682, with -11.5% compared to the previous week.

What happens in the Regions

In the week 2-8 March there was a percentage increase in new cases in 12 Regions and a reduction in 9: from + 37.4% in Umbria to -12.7% in Lazio. In almost half of the Provinces (49) there is a percentage increase in new cases compared to the previous week. The provinces with incidence exceeding 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants rose from 42 to 48: Lecce (1,035), Agrigento (924), Reggio di Calabria (920), Messina (906), Ragusa (859), Vibo Valentia (849), Trapani (842), Perugia (815), Ascoli Piceno (795), Fermo (763), Grosseto (737), Oristano (735), Matera (735), Siena (717), Terni (716), Syracuse (704) , Bolzano (675), Crotone (669), Sassari (668), Lucca (668), Campobasso (645), Arezzo (636), Macerata (634), Ancona (633), Enna (633), Palermo (633) , Venice (632), Cosenza (631), Benevento (630), Caltanissetta (629), Livorno (582), Foggia (579), Padua (568), Chieti (564), Caserta (563), Rieti (560) , Bari (559), Isernia (559), Frosinone (559), L’Aquila (556), Latina (555), Massa Carrara (553), Teramo (550), Potenza (548), Avellino (546), Cagliari (518), Taranto (518) and Pescara (516). (AGI) V