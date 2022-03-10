Covid: Gimbe, cases increase in Sicily compared to last week – Sicily

(ANSA) – PALERMO, MARCH 10 – In Sicily in the week of March 2-8 there was an improvement in performance for currently positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants (4645) and there was an increase in new cases (4.5%) compared to Previous week. The beds in the medical area are above the saturation threshold (23.8%) while the beds in intensive care (7.4%) occupied by Covid-19 patients are below the saturation threshold.



The report of the Gimbe foundation says so. The population that has completed the vaccination cycle is 79.1% (Italian average 83.6%) to which an additional 2.7% (Italian average 1.9%) must be added with the first dose only; the third dose vaccination coverage rate is 77% (Italy average 82.8%); the vaccination coverage rate with fourth dose is 0.4% (Italy average 2.4%). The 5-11 population that has completed the vaccination cycle is 25.1% (Italy average 32.3%), says Gimbe, to which add a further 4.5% (Italy average 4.8%) with the first dose only. .



The list of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants of the last week divided by province :; Agrigento 924 (+ 38.8% compared to the previous week), Messina 906 (+ 1.1% compared to the previous week), Ragusa 859 (+ 21.8% compared to the previous week), Trapani 842 (+ 48.3% compared to the previous week), Siracusa 704 (-13.6% compared to the previous week), Enna 633 (-3.1% compared to the previous week), Palermo 633 (-6.8% compared to the previous week), Caltanissetta 629 (+ 7.2% compared to the previous week), Catania 449 (-8.1% compared to the previous week). (HANDLE).

