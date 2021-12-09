Covid: Gimbe, in 7 days + 16.3% hospitalizations, + 13.6% intensive, + 12% deaths – Healthcare

The week from 1st to 7th December saw a 22.4% increase in new Covid-19 cases, a 12% increase in deaths, 16.3% hospitalized and 13.6% intensive care patients. Independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation detects this. “For 7 weeks – explains Nino Cartabellotta, president of Gimbe – new cases have continued to increase with a daily average more than sixfold: from 2,456 cases registered on 15 October to 15,110 on 7 December”.

In all regions, except Molise and Valle D’Aosta, there is an increase in new cases ranging from 1.8% in the Marche to 50.3% in Umbria. In 52 Provinces the incidence is equal to or greater than 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and in the lead are Trieste (with 694 cases), Bolzano (651), Treviso (467) and Padua (405). “With the current trend of growth of new cases, even if the impact on hospitals is ‘cushioned’ by vaccines, in the next 4 weeks different Regions will change color“, underlines Cartabellotta.

The vaccination campaign accelerates, in 7 days there were in fact 223 thousand first doses, with a 31.7% increase in new vaccines thanks to the Super Green pass. While there is a real “boom of third doses”, with 2.6 million recalls and an increase of 52.6% in a week. And what is revealed by the new monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation updated on 8 December 2021, which shows that 80.1% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine but 2.5 million over 50s at high risk of hospitalization remain uncovered .