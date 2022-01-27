Covid: Gimbe, in 7 days -3.7% cases the curve reverses after 13 weeks – Health

After 13 consecutive weeks of increased infections from Covid-19, the last week has seen a reversal of the curve of new cases, which were 1,197,970 compared to 1,243,789 in the previous 7 days, with a decrease of 3.7%.

As regards hospital structures, hospitalizations in the medical area increased by 3% (20,037 compared to 19,448), while those in intensive care decreased by 1.4% (1,691 compared to 1,715). But deaths are also growing: they were 2,519 compared to 2,266 in the previous week, with + 11.2%. This is what emerges from the monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation for the week 19-25 January.

In 51 provinces, the incidence of new cases of Covid-19 exceeds 2,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. And, in the week of January 19-25, in 12 Regions there is a percentage increase in infections, with an increase ranging from 0.7% in Umbria to 38.1% in the Marches. In 9 regions, on the other hand, there is a reduction ranging from -1.4% in Abruzzo to -35.8% in Calabria.

The 51 provinces with more than 2,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants are: Bolzano (3,466), Forlì-Cesena (3,441), Vicenza (3,350), Ravenna (3,287), Rimini (3,281), Verona (3,266), Treviso (3,122) , Rovigo (2,930), Padua (2,923), Pordenone (2,918), Trento (2,866), Bologna (2,781), Barletta-Andria-Trani (2,745), Belluno (2,735), Ascoli Piceno (2,707), Reggio nell’Emilia (2.702), Modena (2.698), Pesaro and Urbino (2.698), Genoa (2.672), Fermo (2.655), Livorno (2.598), Venice (2.577), Biella (2.499), Florence (2.487), Imperia (2.458) , Ferrara (2.458), Macerata (2.450), Udine (2.436), Brindisi (2.401), Bari (2.396), Ancona (2.387), Trieste (2.363), Parma (2.360), Pistoia (2.358), Mantua (2.339) , Turin (2.322), Gorizia (2.303), Brescia (2.302), Pisa (2.287), Taranto (2.283), Savona (2.273), Foggia (2.225), Aosta (2.222), Piacenza (2.216), La Spezia (2.173 ), Prato (2,129), Teramo (2,063), Lecce (2,030), Grosseto (2,023), Arezzo (2,012) and Cuneo (2,002). (HANDLE).

After the surge of the past weeks, in the last seven days the number of total swabs carried out in Italy has dropped by 4.5%, from 7,672,378 in the week of January 12-18 to 7,327,579 in the week of January 19-25. The decrease concerns both rapid buffers (-67,898, equal to -1.2%) and molecular ones (-276,901, equal to -13.9%).

“These numbers – he explains Nino Cartabellotta, President Gimbe – confirm that the circulation of the virus remains high and that, considering the rise in the positivity rate of molecules, the decline in the contagion curve must be interpreted with caution“.

In the week 19-25 January there was a drop of 30.9% of the new vaccinated: they were 355,309 compared to 514,324 the previous week. Of these, 43.9% is represented by children between 5 and 11 years of age, a sharp decline compared to the previous week (155,997 new vaccinated in this range, equal to -35.6%). Despite the introduction of compulsory vaccination, the new vaccinated people over 50 drop to 96,957, equal to -25.6% compared to the previous week. While on January 26 (9 am) 31,138,488 third doses were administered. This is what emerges from the new monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation.