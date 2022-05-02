Covid: Gimbe, in the last week the contagion curve starts to go down again. In the last 24 hours 18,896 new infections and 124 deaths; rate at 15.4%, hospitalizations rise – Health

There are 18,896 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 40,757. The victims are 124 instead, compared to yesterday 19 more (Campania has however communicated that ten deaths recorded today, date back to a period between 25 and 29 April).

There are 122,444 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 287,601. The positivity rate is 15.4%, up from 14.1% yesterday. 368 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, two more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 32. There are 9,794 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 56 more than yesterday.

In the last week “the curve has started to go down again. We hope that now with the good weather the situation will improve further as we have seen in previous years”. Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundationwho spoke to the microphones of the program “L’Italia s’è desta” on Radio Cusano Campus.

Cartabellotta specifies that “this is a virus which not only affects the respiratory system, the fact that there is also the Long Covid, makes it better not to take it than to take it, even when you are vaccinated and your life is less likely. “The next autumn-winter will be, for the president of the Gimbe Foundation,” the test case for a number of reasons. There are 8 million people without a booster dose and we do not know what kind of variant we will be dealing with – he clarifies – On fourth doses something is starting to move but the numbers are really very very low “.

For the president it is necessary to change organizational mode, using direct call. On the fourth dose for everyone, “at the moment no one can say – he declares – we have to wait for the data”, concludes Cartabellotta.

“If the situation continues to improve it is reasonable to think that the extensions to the June 15 of anti Covid restrictions may come to an end. I believe that the conditions are in place to say that we are faced with the possibility of reaching a summer without restrictions “. Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa visiting Genoa. “The Government has decided on the criterion of graduality both in the introduction and in the relaxation of the restrictive measures, we have decided to extend it until June 15 for some situations”, he reiterates.

“The prevailing trend now is that the new vaccine is offered to the majority of the population, perhaps not to all, but depending on the viral circulation. In addition, at least 30% of children have been in contact with the virus, so we are waiting for the new vaccines to October and we see the new data and how the virus situation is going and then we will decide whether to undertake a new mass vaccination or whether to offer it only to over 50s or to offer it to those who want to do it “. She said it the general director of the Italian drug agency (Aifa), Nicola Magrinion Sky Tg24.

“I believe that in closed places it is a good idea, by now acquired, to wear a mask, it is a good habit”, added Magrini.