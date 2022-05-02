Covid: Gimbe, in the last week the contagion curve starts to go down – Healthcare

In the last week “the curve has started to go down again. We hope that now with the good weather the situation will improve further as we have seen in previous years”. Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundationwho spoke to the microphones of the broadcast “Italy has awakened” on Radio Cusano Campus.

Cartabellotta specifies that “this is a virus which not only affects the respiratory system, the fact that there is also the Long Covid, makes it better not to take it than to take it, even when you are vaccinated and your life is less likely. “The next autumn-winter will be, for the president of the Gimbe Foundation,” the test case for a number of reasons. There are 8 million people without a booster dose and we do not know what kind of variant we will be dealing with – he clarifies – fourth doses something is starting to move but the numbers are really very very low “.

For the president it is necessary to change the organizational mode, using direct call. On the fourth dose for everyone, “at the moment no one can say – he declares – we have to wait for the data”, concludes Cartabellotta.