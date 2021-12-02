Covid, Gimbe: infections increased by 25% in one week, pressure on hospitals rises – Healthcare

Between 24 and 30 November new cases of Covid-19 grew by 25.1% and, at the same time, the pressure on hospitals also saw an increase, marking + 13.7% hospitalizations in the ward and + 22% of admissions to intensive care. This was revealed by the weekly monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation, which also highlights a 14% increase in deaths, which were 498 in 7 days. “For six consecutive weeks – declares Nino Cartabellotta, president of Gimbe – new weekly cases have continued to increase with a daily average more than fivefold: from 2,456 on 15 October to 12,345 on 30 November”.

In all the Regions there is a percentage increase in the new cases of Covid-19: from 3.2% in Abruzzo and Umbria to 39% in the Marche. In 32 Provinces there are over 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This is what emerges from the new monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation relating to the week from 24 to 30 November. The 32 Provinces with over 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants are: Trieste (635), Bolzano (552), Gorizia (496), Rimini (362), Treviso (342), Forlì-Cesena (321), Padua (321), Venice (300), Vicenza (298), Aosta (286), Pordenone (252), Ravenna (245), Ascoli Piceno (234), Imperia (233), Udine (219), Bologna (213), Rovigo (213), Belluno (209), Pesaro and Urbino (203), Fermo (200), Ferrara (192), Trento (188), Verona (184), Viterbo (177), Varese (176), Verbano-Cusio-Ossola (164) , Cremona (164), Rome (161), Genoa (160), Monza and Brianza (157), Ancona (155) and Como (151). In 98 Provinces the incidence is equal to or greater than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and in 16 Regions all the Provinces exceed this threshold: Abruzzo, Calabria, Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, Marche, Molise, Piedmont, Sicily, Tuscany, Umbria and Veneto. The incidence of weekly cases is one of the three parameters, together with the percentage of beds occupied by Covid patients in the medical area and in intensive care, which determine the transition of color of the Regions.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN – In the week from November 24-30, the administrations of anti Covid vaccines increased: they were over 1.9 million, with a daily average of 306,445. In particular, the third doses take off, which see a + 52.5% compared to the previous week, flanked by the first doses that are growing again and which see a jump of 34.7%. This was revealed by the new monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation. As of December 1st (6.15 am) 6,543,004 third doses had been administered, with a national coverage rate of 31.8% but with clear regional differences: ranging from 21.6% in Friuli-Venezia Giulia to 44.5% of Molise.

After two weeks of stabilization at around 127,000, in the last week the number of new vaccinates rose to 168,377 (equal to + 31.5%). However, the 6.8 million people still unvaccinated “are growing too slowly” and “two groups in particular are worrying: on the one hand 2.57 million over 50s at high risk of serious illness and hospitalization, on the other 1.16 millions in the 12-19 bracket that “negatively affect school safety”.

“In this phase of uncertainty linked to the Omicron variant – explains the president Gimbe Nino Cartabellotta – it is necessary to strengthen all interventions, following the principle of maximum precaution. In particular, increase the sequencing activities, enhance the tracing of cases and carefully monitor the areas with a rapid increase in incidence “. Behaviors remain fundamental for the population: “get vaccinated and undergo the third dose when indicated and with top priority for the elderly and the frail. But also – concludes Cartabellotta – use the mask in closed environments, possibly FFP2 if crowded, respect social distancing and ventilate the locals frequently “.