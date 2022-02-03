Covid: Gimbe, net decline in new cases in 7 days, -24.9% – Healthcare

After three weeks of substantial stability around 1.2 million, in the last 7 days sharp decline in new Covid cases (-24.9%), which amounted to just over 900 thousand and currently positive cases (-7.9%). The independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation reveals this.

Reduction that occurs in all regions (from -7% in Molise to -46.9% in Puglia) with the exception of Sicily where recalculations weigh. The decrease in cases, explains Nino Cartabellotta, president of Gimbe, “is partly due to the drop in total swabs (-8.1%) and partly to a lower circulation of the virus, which however is still very high”.

In fact, looking at the last two weeks, Renata Gili, Head of Research on Health Services at Gimbe, clarifies the number of Covid patients admitted to the medical area seems to have stabilized (from 19,228 of January 17 to 19,873 of February 1), while for intensive care after an initial stabilization, the decline is already evident (from 1,717 of January 17 to 1,549 of February 1).

As for the national occupancy rate of beds by Covid patients, as of February 1st it was 30.4% in the medical area and 16% in the critical area. All Regions exceed the 15% threshold in the medical area, with Valle d’Aosta and Liguria reaching 40%; with the exception of Basilicata and Molise, all exceed the 10% threshold in the critical area.

“A further drop in daily admissions to intensive care is confirmed – points out Marco Mosti, operational director of the Gimbe Foundation – whose daily average drops to 115 admissions per day compared to 132 in the previous week. “The average of deaths, on the other hand, rose from 369 per day compared to 360 in the previous week.

The pressure on hospitals remains high due to Covid-19 but, in the week from January 26 to February 1, the first improvements begin to be seen. Compared to the previous week, in fact, ICU admissions fell by 8.4% (passed from 1,691 to 1,549) and the number of hospitalized patients with symptoms remained substantially stable, with a -0.8% (dropped from 20,037 to 19,873). The deaths were 2,581 and instead see a slight increase of 2.5%.

On the vaccination front, on February 1st “7.4 million people are still without even a dose of the vaccineincluding 2.46 million in the 5-11 age group and 693 thousand in the 12-19 age group who affect school safety, as well as 1.89 million over 50s at high risk of serious illness who feed hospitalizations in the medical area and in intensive care. “The Gimbe Foundation states in its independent weekly report (January 26-February 1). 84.8% of the population received at least one dose of vaccine and 80.9% completed the cycle The third dose coverage rate is 79.6% with clear regional differences (ANSA).