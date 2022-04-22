Covid, Gimbe report: “The virus circulates too much, recklessly abolish the obligation to wear a mask indoors. The vaccination campaign is at stake”

There are about ten days to go 1st of Maydate on which theobligation of masks indoors. For the Gimbe foundation, despite the number of cases, hospitalizations, intensive and deaths “show a slight tendency to decline”, however “the circulation of the virus it’s still very high“: The number of positives, says the foundation, is underestimated but is around 1.2 million of people, with over 50 thousand new cases per day and a positive swab rate that exceeds 15%. “As a result,” President Gimbe said Nino Cartabellottaabolishing the obligation to wear a mask indoors is “one decision Very reckless“, Specifying that the incidence of the virus exceeds i 500 cases every 100,000 inhabitants in 72 Italian provinces.

Removing the masks indoors would be a rash decision for three reasons: “First of all, in crowded and / or poorly ventilated rooms the chance from infection it’s a lot high; second, vaccination offers a partial protection from contagion; finally, there are millions of susceptible people, not vaccinated or without booster. It is useful to reiterate that individual protection is maximized with the FFP2 mask and not with the surgical one, which is not very effective against Omicron “.

The new numbers of the Gimbe monitoring in fact underline that they continue to drop i newly vaccinated against Covid-19: from 13 to the 19 April They were 6,092 with respect to 8,601 of the previous week (-29.2%). The number of people currently vaccinable with the first dose is approximately 4.2 million And 2 millions they are, however, those who could immediately receive the third dose: in total, they are 6.89 million people who have not received neither one dose of vaccine, of which 2.69 million are temporarily protected as they have been cured for less than 180 days.

For Gimbe, the new data show a “vaccination campaign at stake”: “Although there are 4.2 million people vaccinated with the first dose and 2 million with the booster dose, vaccination coverage rates in the last month have registered negligible increases”Said Cartabellotta. “Between March 20 and April 19, the covers with at least one dose are stopped at85.6%; those with a full cycle grew by only 0.2 percentage points compared to the previous week. The coverage of the third and fourth doses is also proceeding very slowly, despite the later start and the large audience that can be vaccinated “.

The last two weeks, Gimbe monitoring notes, have been marked by one slight reduction of infectionswith a sharp decline in the week 13-19 April (-19.5 compared to the previous one), but “these numbers are conditioned by a reduction of more than 20% of the tampons as a result of Easter holidays“. In particular, in the past week, the new cases were 353,193 compared to the 438,751 of the previous one, with an average of 50 thousand infections per day. The currently positive cases are also decreasing, from 1,228,745 to 1,208,279.