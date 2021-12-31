Covid, GPs: “A battle for tampons, impossible to work like this”

On the one hand, local administrators and the Region appeal to retired doctors and nurses, so that they still volunteer in the hubs for tampons and vaccines. On the other, the general practitioners, again sound the alarm: “We can’t take it anymore.”

Today’s note from the Italian Federation of General Practitioners, signed by the secretary for the province of Cuneo, Luciano Bertolusso: «It is now clear to everyone that we find ourselves in spite of ourselves facing what is recognized by all as the fourth wave of the Covid pandemic; different from the previous ones as regards clinical aspects and hospital admissions, fortunately limited thanks to vaccines, but, in the absence of general restrictive measures, now of greater scope for the number of infections. The aspect that we consider most serious is the persistence, now two years after the start of the pandemic, of the usual organizational and management difficulties on the part of the structures responsible for governing the territory “.

And again: “For days now it has been practically impossible for family doctors and Continuity care doctors to be able to book a molecular or antigenic swab at hospital hubs or local health authorities for patients who have symptoms or who need it. for bureaucratic reasons. We are faced with a real “battle of tampons” with doctors who are unable even to book, due to the saturation of places, their patients, even symptomatic ones .. And in the meantime the virus (Omicron variant or not) spreads quickly view”.

Bertolusso continues: «Between quarantines, isolations and various bookings, General Medicine as a whole continues to struggle, substantially alone in the territory, resulting, together with the Emergency Department, the main front office of the National Health Service accessible to citizens. It must continue to respond to health needs on several fronts, starting with the ongoing double vaccination campaign, i.e. Covid and seasonal flu, to continue with outpatient and home management of acute and chronic diseases, assistance in Rsa and at home. With the shortage, uselessly foretold for years, of doctors who can guarantee not only the normal generational turnover, but even the replacements for holidays or illness of Family Doctors and Continuity of assistance. With the Sisp, due to the serious shortages of personnel and structures, inaccessible to users and even to us operators and unable to carry out a serious tracing of cases. This feeling of isolation and inefficiency makes it more difficult for General Practitioner to carry out clinical and assistance activities every day ».