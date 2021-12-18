Covid, Great Britain thinks about lockdown after Christmas. Germany, emergency summit

Rome, December 18, 2021 – Covid e Omicron variant, Europe is running for cover. Emergency Summit in Germany, Paris clears the fireworks of new Year’s Eve, the Great Britain thinks of a lockdown two weeks after Christmas. Me too’Holland ready to close, but already during the holidays.

Particularly critical situation in the United Kingdom. The Government runs for cover, also alarmed by the latest report from the Sage expert committee (more or less the Cts d’Oltremanica): with Omicron there is a risk of 3,000 hospitalizations a day. More restrictive measures are needed in England because 3,000 hospitalizations per day are risked due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The meeting with Boris Johnson and his family took place last Thursday, the experts underlined the strong “uncertainty” on the progress of hospitalizations and asked for “other measures in addition to plan B” launched by the premier.

The British media, including the BBC, have published several rumors about Johnson’s next moves, which until now has always ruled out drastic crackdowns. But the evolution of the situation, with the exponential increase in infections, would be changing the cards on the table. So much so that now the so-called “Plan C” appears, containing more and more strict restrictions. A set of “moderate guidelines” to “push” people to follow the rules, “until lockdown”. New measures will be needed “very soon”, the science line. And someone dares that the hypothesis of a generalized two-week lockdown after the holidays it would be far from far-fetched. According to Times the decision has not yet been made, but the option would be on the table.

The newspaper reports that the draft of the new rules would be imminent, which could prohibit contacts in indoor places, excluding work reasons, while pubs and restaurants could only operate with outdoor tables starting from the post-Christmas period. Over 90,000 new cases were registered in the UK on Friday. Downing Street, through a spokesman, assured that the government “continues to carefully examine all data” and the restrictive measures will be “updated” when more information on the new variant is available.

The mayor of Paris announced the cancellation of fireworks and gods concerts provided on Champs-Elysees for the night of New Year’s. “Due to the resumption of the pandemic and new government announcements, the city of Paris regrets having to cancel all the celebrations scheduled on the Champs-Elysees on December 31,” the Parisian municipality informed with a note to the AFP. “The fireworks will not be fired and unfortunately the ‘DJ sets’ will not be able to take place this year”, added the same source.

THE ministers of health of the federal government and the German landers are meeting today Saturday 18 December in a emergency summit to discuss the situation of the pandemic and the stocks of vaccines in the country. The health minister recently raised the alarm Karl Lauterbach, concerned about vaccine stocks for the first quarter of 2022. Lauterbach intends to acquire large quantities of vaccines, although 35 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have just been announced earlier than expected.

In Denmark, the Taastrup vaccination center is administering the Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11, while the number of contagion increases constantly.

Denmark on Friday 17 December announced that it will close cinemas, theaters and concert halls and will reduce the opening hours of restaurants (closing at 11pm, alcohol stop from 10pm), due to the high number of daily infections, also due to the variant Omicron. The premier Puts Frederiksen called on the Danes to limit social contacts. The government is also considering closing i amusement parks and museums. An unstoppable squeeze in the Nordic country, which on 10 September had lifted all restrictions, before reintroducing the “Coronapass” in November and announcing a series of new measures last week. The Danish government has also accelerated with booster doses and authorized the anti-Covid pill from the American giant Merck for the most serious cases. Denmark, which has registered 11,000 infections in the last 24 hours, is one of the countries with the most cases of Omicron confirmed: more than 2,500 in one day.

They are expected in Holland new restrictive measures anti-Covid for Christmas, after experts advised the closure of all non-essential shops, schools, bars, restaurants and other public places. The government will meet to assess the situation. A few days ago, the government announced that the 5pm closure of bars and restaurants will continue until January 14.