Covid, green light for the decree: outdoor masks, tight on the premises and Super Green pass in the gym. Skip the vaccine requirement in the PA

From December 30th, access to gyms, swimming pools, museums and places of culture, wellness, social and recreational centers, bingo halls and casinos will be allowed only to Super Green pass holders. And therefore only to the population vaccinated or cured of the virus. Super Green pass also required for the counter catering and therefore for all bars. The decision is contained in the new decree on anti Covid measures for holidays approved by the Council of Ministers. 10 items in all which will regulate the next period of celebrations in order to stem the spread of the virus. The Super Green pass obligation for the listed places will not apply to under 12 and for subjects exempted from the vaccination campaign. The document of the new anti Covid decree also provides for it stop of discos and dance halls until January 31st with the aim of avoiding crowding situations. Always until January 31st all the events in the square.

Green pass reduced to 6 months, recall to 4

The new decree will reduce the time frame of the Green pass 9 to 6 months. The decision will start from 1st of February 2022. Remaining on the subject of the health pass, the document also provides for an extension of the “basic” Green pass, which maintains the three options with the tampon included, also for all private training courses in attendance. In addition to the duration of the Green Card, the waiting time will also be reduced between the second dose and the booster: from 5 to 4 months. The emergency commissioner Figliuolo must decide on the date definitively in the coming days.

€ 9 million for screening in schools

The text discussed and approved by the CDM also provides 9 million euros made available for screening activities “by military laboratories to enhance their diagnostic capacity for 2022”. Aid that the Ministry of Defense ensures will have to guarantee the greater safety of schools through the activity of tracing the infections within the institutes. The support promised by the government is aimed at regions and autonomous provinces “in particular in carrying out test administration activities”.

Outdoor masks, Ffp2 on transport, stadiums and cinemas

Besides cinemas, theaters, live music venues, concert halls, the Ffp2 mask, and non-surgical, will also be mandatory for stadiums and arenas. The protective device will be essential to watch a football, basketball or volleyball match until the end of the state of emergency. The directive will apply to both sport events which take place both outdoors and indoors. The last place where it will be mandatory to wear the Ffp2 device will be on means of transport long-distance and local transport.

No vaccination obligation for public employees

In the 10 articles of the new decree, there is no new decision regarding the obligation to vaccinate against Covid. And in particular, with regard to the extension for the category of civil servants. The draft released at the conclusion of the meeting in Palazzo Chigi had not made any mention on the subject but the question had remained open in the Council of Ministers. According to the official document released, even the CDM has decided to avoid, at least for now, the extension of the obligation to other categories of the population.

Swabs in ports, airports and borders

The new anti Covid rules also provide for a tracking activity with sample swabs for “airports, sea and land, antigenic or molecular tests of travelers entering Italy”. The swabs will be carried out “by the maritime, air and border health offices” to stem the spread of the virus. The document also explains that, in the event of a positive outcome, “the measure of fiduciary isolation will be applied to the traveler for a period of 10 days, where necessary at Covid Hotels”. And he adds: “Immediate communication to the Prevention Department of the competent health company will be necessary in order to guarantee surveillance for the entire necessary period”.

Vaccine and swab for access to Rsa

To have access as a visitor to the Health Care Residences, it will be mandatory to have done so the third dose of vaccine anti Covid or two doses of vaccine plus a swab antigenic or molecular.

Nearly 5 million for pharmacy vaccines in 2022

Until 31 December 2022, the new Covid decree reconfirms all the provisions on vaccination administration in pharmacies. In one of the 10 articles of the draft, the government explains that it is ready to meet the related economic burdens of the renewed activity with “4.8 million euros“. Resources that come from Fund for the purchase of vaccines and drugs established in the 2020 maneuver.

