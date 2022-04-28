Covid, green pass and masks: all the new rules from 1 May

Listen to the audio version of the article

If it’s not a return to normal, it’s a decisive step in that direction. With the de facto archiving of the green pass and the limitation of the obligation to wear a mask indoors, from May 1st the rules for the management of the pandemic are still loosened. Most of the rules set out in the latest anti-Covid decree of March 24th expire on April 30th. Those relating to the green pass obligation (in its “basic” and “reinforced” versions) will not be extended by the government. The green certificate will no longer be required for any activity, except for hospital visits. While on the front of indoor masks, the incoming ordinance of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza (together with an amendment to the anti-Covid decree of 24 March last), should extend the obligation for another month only in some areas, from public transport to workplaces.

Green pass no longer required from May 1st

The green certificate does not cease to exist. In its “basic” form (vaccination, recovery or negative swab) it will continue to be necessary for travel abroad, but will no longer be required in Italy. From 1 May, therefore, the reinforced green pass (obtained with vaccination or recovery from Covid) will no longer be required to attend indoor gyms and swimming pools, participate in parties and ceremonies, conferences and congresses, enter discos and game rooms, go to the cinema and theater. The only exception is visits to the hospital and RSA, where it will be necessary to show the super green pass until December 31st. From 1 May also the obligation of the basic green pass to access the workplace, consume in indoor bars and restaurants, get on planes, trains, ferries and intra-regional buses, participate in public competitions, access canteens, also expires. go to the stadium and watch theatrical performances and open-air concerts. In all these places access becomes free.

Where will the mask obligation remain

The official decision is expected today 28 April. But the government has decided to extend for another month and therefore until May 30 the obligation to wear the mask only in some places indoors: on all means of transport local and national – from buses to metros, from regional trains to high-speed trains to airplanes – as well as in classrooms where students aged 6 and over will have to continue wearing it until the end of the school year, despite the pressure to remove them has continued in the last few days. Obligation to wear a surgical mask al Work in all companies and offices, both public and private without different rules. There remains the possibility for the private employer to provide for more stringent rules with the obligation of the Ffp2 for its employees. And mask also needed in hospitals And Rsa.

It is also almost certain that the masks will be worn for another thirty days even in cinemain the theaters and for all indoor shows such as i concertsas well as in sports halls and in discos (except at the time of the dance).

And where it will be eliminated

No more having to wear a mask instead bar And restaurants to the closed (where they could already be removed at the table), shops, shopping centers And museums. Probably goodbye to masks even in the few outdoor places where the obligation was still in force (stages And outdoor movie arenas).