Covid, Green Pass reintroduced also in the UK

Faced with a significant increase in infections with the omicron variant, the British government has launched the obligation of the document to enter public places and major events. 100 Conservative MPs, however, vote against

Boris Johnson’s decision to introduce the Green Pass in Britain was met with a veritable rebellion by his own supporters, as many as 100 Conservative MPs. The measure, which provides for further restrictions on the “free all” that had characterized the era of the former mayor of London, passed only thanks to the support of Labor.

And the objection of the rebellious conservatives, according to which, ultimately, this episode falls within the normal parliamentary dialectic, or what the minister of transport claims, that the long queues of citizens queuing for the vaccine recall, after the Johnson’s appeal, demonstrate how strong his leadership is.

Labor leader Keir Starmer said in fact that this political move marks a “very significant blow to the already compromised leadership of the prime minister”.

The surge in infections

deepening





Covid Gb, almost 60 thousand infections in 24 hours: the highest figure since January

The fact remains that Great Britain has led the frond of countries opposed to the restrictions and, in the face of the surge in infections, has always held the bar straight.

The introduction of the Green Pass is a substantial disavowal of the strategy of contrast now so far, or rather of non-contrast.

The numbers show that the omicron variant has caused the contagion curve to rise, reaching the frightening figure of 60 thousand per day, bringing the history of the pandemic back to January this year, in the midst of the second wave. 40% of new infections are attributable to omicron.

There are no further restrictions, Downing Street pointed out and, in the event, a parliamentary passage would be necessary. However, given the response of the House of Commons it would not be a simple debate.