COVID Guanajuato: infections and deaths today, Sunday, May 8

Guanajuato – The Guanajuato Ministry of Health reported this Sunday that there was one death from COVID and seven new infections in the last 24 hours.

The person who died was a 50-year-old woman who was not vaccinated against the virus. covid and was hospitalized IMSS.

The municipalities where the infections were registered were

Coroneo

Guanajuato, Capital

Irapuato

Moroleon

Purisima del Rincon

San Felipe

Until this Sunday there are 86 active cases in the State according to the Secretary of Health of Guanajuato.

He also reported that in private hospitals there is no record of people hospitalized with this virus.

And in public clinics there are a total of 10 hospitalizedfour of them with ventilator support to breathe.

Those hospitalized have their scheme of vaccination and are people over 50 years of age.

The total number of deaths during pandemic in Guanajuato it is 15 thousand 95 cases and with 283 thousand 104 infections.

