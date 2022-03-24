Covid, half a million new cases in a week: growing in all regions – Gimbe monitoring

A sharp increase in new Coronavirus positives, which increase by 502,773 cases in a week. An increase in hospitalizations in the medical area and in intensive care. These are the salient data of the new Gimbe report. “For the second consecutive week – says Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Foundation – new weekly cases are on the rise, rising to around 500,000, with an increase of 32.4% and a 7-day moving average that goes from about 54 thousand cases on March 15 to almost 72 thousand on March 22 (+ 24.4%) “. In detail, from 16 to 22 March the cases of Covid-19 were over half a million, going from 379,792 in the previous week to 502,773, with an increase of 32.4%. The infections run in particular in Southern Italy, where they grew by 42.2%; while the north west, north east and center amounted to around 30% and the islands to 17.7%.

From 16 to 22 March there was also a slight decrease in deaths: they were 924 compared to 976 in the previous week, equal to -5.3%. Not only that: in the week of March 16-22, Gimbe monitoring detects a percentage increase in new cases in all regions: the leader is 51.6% of Puglia while Umbria grows “only” by 17.1%. The Autonomous Province of Bolzano is an exception, essentially stable (-0.6%). Currently positive cases (1,200,607 compared to 1,036,124 the previous week) and people in home isolation (1,191,183 compared to 1,027,149) are also up by 16%.

There was a clear increase in the number of total tampons (+ 12.9%): from 2,852,637 in the week of March 9-15 to 3,220,105 in the week of March 16-22. In particular, rapid buffers increased by 15.9% (+345.935) and molecular ones by 3.2% (+21.533). The mean of the positivity rate of the molecular buffers rises from 11.3% to 13.4%, while that of the rapid antigenic ones from 13.9% to 16.3%. “The data – concludes Cartabellotta – indicate that we are in a phase of clear recovery of viral circulation, albeit heterogeneous in the various areas of the country: over 1.2 million people currently positive, an average of almost 72 thousand new cases a day and a positivity rate that reached 15.2%. The increase in infections is reflected in the increase in hospitalizations in the medical area and slows down the decline in intensive care and deaths “.

