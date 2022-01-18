Covid, hamsters infected in Hong Kong. Two thousand will be killed- Corriere.it

from Online Editorial

The decision of the authorities after the discovery of some positive cases among people who worked in pet shops in the city. Suspicions on batches of rodents imported from Holland

Are approximately 2 thousand the hamsters which Hong Kong authorities decided to shoot down after eleven of them tested positive for coronavirus in a pet shop. Among those that will be eliminated are the hamsters purchased from 22 December and which the authorities have recommended do not kiss or abandon on the street. Owners will need to carry out a test to check for any positivity to the virus. In fact, health experts believe that a transmission of the coronavirus from animal to human and vice versa cannot be excluded.

During a press conference Leung Siu-fai, director of the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation (Afcd), indicated two as suspicious imports from Holland of 22 December and 7 January. The ban on the sale and import of rodents was immediately enforced. Health authorities explained that they have conducted tests to check for the presence of the coronavirus on 178 hamsters, rabbits and chinchillas at the Little Boss Pet Shop and Associated Warehouse in Causeway Bay. The tests were carried out after a store employee, 23, tested positive for the Delta variant.

There have been no such cases in the city for over three months. The investigation revealed that a hamster cage cleaner tested positive for Covid-19, as well as a 67-year-old woman who went to the store on January 8, as explained by Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the communicable diseases of the Center for Health Protection (Chp). The woman’s daughter tested negative, while her husband tested positive on a first test. The family will have to observe the quarantine.