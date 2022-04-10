Covid has canceled 11 thousand jobs in the Brescia area

Do you want to advertise on this site?

There are clear signs of recovery in the Brescia labor market in 2021, after the really significant decline recorded in 2020, but, on balance, based on the Istat survey, 11 thousand employees are still missing, compared to the pre-pandemic period and the number of people of working age considered as “non-labor forces” increased by 12 thousand units. This is what emerges from the analysis of the data recently made available by the National Statistical Institute through the survey of the workforcethe main statistical tool that allows us to obtain information on the quantity of the population in working, employed or unemployed conditions, based on sample surveys.

The investigation

The survey data shows that, in the province of Brescia, in 2021, the stock of the workforce, people over 15 employed and unemployed, amounted to 569 thousand units. In the last three years, which embraces the pre-pandemic period, i.e. 2019, and the following two-year period, marked by the pandemic, the workforce in the province of Brescia, in annual averages, has decreased by 11 thousand units, equal to -1.9 %.

The reduction in the workforce, in the period 2019-2021, affects women to a greater extent (-8 thousand, -3.3%) than males (-3 thousand, equal to -0.9%). The reduction in the workforce was clear between the average of 2019 (580 thousand) and that of 2020 (558 thousand), with a decline of 22 thousand people, equal to -3.8%. The recovery, in 2021, with an increase of + 11 thousand people on the annual average, equal to + 2%, does not bring the amount of the Brescia labor force back to pre-pandemic values. And this is a first figure to think about: compared to 2019, the workforce has decreased by 11 thousand (-1.9%) and it is hardly consoling that, at the regional level, in the same period, the workforce is reduced by 113 thousand. units, equal to -2.4%, a value slightly higher than the provincial figure.

In the annual average of 2021in the province of Brescia, the employed amounted to 542 thousand units and, also in this case, between the data of 2019 and that of 2021, there is a reduction of -11 thousand units, equal to -2%. The reduction in employment affects females to a greater extent (-7 thousand, equal to -3.1%) than males (-4 thousand, 1.2%). Between 2019 and 2021 in particular, employees are reduced, which are 10 thousand fewer (-2.2%), while self-employed workers are a thousand fewer, equal to -0.9%. The reduction in employment was clear between the average of 2019 (553 thousand) and that of 2020 (533 thousand), with a decrease of 20 thousand people, equal to -3.6%.

Also for the employed, the recovery in 2021, with an increase of + 11 thousand units, equal to + 2%, does not bring the amount of Brescia employment back to pre-pandemic values. Moreover, even at the regional level, between 2019 and 2021, the number of employees decreased by 118 thousand units, equal to -2.6%, a value, therefore, slightly higher than the Brescia figure.

The economy

In the period under review the unemployed in the province of Brescia are decreasing, between 2018 and 2019, due to the still positive phase of the economy (-2 thousand) and is, to all intents and purposes, a positive figure. Then comes the pandemic and, on average in 2020, the number of unemployed still decreases by 3 thousand units, compared to 2019, as a result, in this case, of the renunciation of looking for a job in the midst of the pandemic. The unemployed return to increase on the average of 2021 (+ 4 thousand), returning to similar values ​​with the pre-pandemic period.

Summarizing in the passage between “before”, 2019 and “then”, 2021, the unemployed increased by a thousand, net of the rounding carried out by Istat and, on average in 2021, there were 28 thousand people. The unemployment rate remains relatively better than the Lombard average, going from 4.7% in 2019 (5.6% in the region) to 4.9% in 2021 (5.9%). In the last three years, the “non-labor force” has increased by 12 thousand units. The increase between 2019 and 2021 affects females to a greater extent (+ 8 thousand) while males, of working age but not active, increase by + 3 thousand.

The inactive populationaged between 15 and 64, in the province of Brescia, on average in 2021, it was estimated at 247 thousand people, 165 thousand women, 67% of the total, compared to 81 thousand men.

